Local golf

Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton

Retirees League standings

American Conference Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 22.5 10.5 2 Babcock — Houseknecht 20.5 12.5 3 J Hans — Hockenbrock 19 14 4 Neuer — Neuer 18.5 14.5 5 D Allen — Fritzges 18 15 T6 Shellenberger — Steinbach 17.5 15.5 T6 Bower — McRoberts 17.5 15.5 T6 Fama — Rupert 17.5 15.5 9 Houser — Mausteller 17 16 10 Batman — Callenberger 15 18 11 R Allen — Klein 14.5 18.5 12 Day — Roth 13.5 19.5 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 11.5 21.5 14 Frey — Troutman 8.5 24.5 National Conference 1 Knouse — Z Fisher 21.5 11.5 2 Strosser — Talhelm 21 12 3 Aunkst — Bachman 20 13 4 Knarr — Ryan 19.5 13.5 5 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 14 6 Rupert — Temple 18 15 7 Dooris — Harris 17 16 8 Andrews — Peterman 15 18 9 Boatman — Laidacker 13.5 19.5 10 Dupes — Scampone 11.5 21.5 T11 D Hans — Moser 11 22 T11 Laroche — Latshaw 11 22

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ Miami 14 12 .538 2 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 New York 13 16 .448 4½ Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 _ St. Louis 11 9 .550 2 Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6 Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ San Diego 18 13 .581 4 Colorado 16 15 .516 6 San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 Arizona 13 19 .406 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Philadelphia 3, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4 Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5 Colorado 8, Arizona 7 Seattle at San Diego, ppd. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), ppd., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), ppd., 2nd game Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 13 16 .448 5½ Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 10 .688 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4½ Seattle 12 19 .387 9½ Texas 11 19 .367 10 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Toronto 9, Boston 1 Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3 Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6 Oakland 3, Texas 1 St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5 Seattle at San Diego, ppd. L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Teams/Dates & Times TBD WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 5 9 .357 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5 Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½ New York 2 12 .143 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1 Minnesota 9 4 .692 2 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½ Dallas 5 10 .333 7

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, ppd Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto (1)Philadelphia 4, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2 (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0 (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3 (5)Vancouver 4, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto (6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Stephen Gonsalves and RHP Mike Shawaryn outright to alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger from alternate training site. Optioned C Beau Taylor to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Jakob Junis from 10 day-IL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria and 2B Luis Rengifo to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Acquired C Rob Brantly from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Sent C Rob Brantly to alternate training site. Sent RHP Albert Abreu to alternate site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred RHP Burch Smith from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Carl Edwards and LHP Taylor Guibeau from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Nick Goody from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RF Travis Jankowski to alternate training site. Selected the contract of SS Jose Garcia from alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHPs Daniel Castano and Josh D. Smith to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brandon Leibrandt from alternate training site. Placed OF Magneuris Sierra on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released 2B Brock Holt. NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Philadelphia for a player to be name later and cash considerations. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of OF Joey Rickard from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to alternate training site. Designated RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Carter Kieboom to alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WRs Cam Phillips and Darrell Stewart. Waived CB Derek Thomas. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Maurice Smith. Waived K Tristian Vizcaino. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR Damion Willis off waivers from Cincinnati. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney. Waived RB Bruce Anderson III. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed RB Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB David Reese II. Waived S Brian Cole II. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Sony Michel from the PUP list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Tino Ellis. NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Anthony Cioffi. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams and DT T.Y. McGill. Waived LB Dante Olson. Placed TE Josh Perkins on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols. Waived LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and RB Cameron Scarlett. HOCKEY NHL — Sanctioned the Arizona Coyotes for violating the NHL’s Combine Testing Policy during the 2019-20 season, directing the forfeiture of the Club’s 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and 1st-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. SOCCER United Soccer League USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended FC Tulsa M Fabian Bastidas for one game following his red card for violent conduct in an Aug. 22 match against San Antonio FC. Suspended FC Tulsa M Eric Bird for one game following his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 22 match against Sporting Kansas City. Suspended Loudoun United D Nelson Martinez for one game for his two cautionable offenses in an Aug. 19 match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC head coach John Pascarella for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC head coach Gerson Echeverry for one game following a violation of the league’s return-to-play protocol in an Aug. 22 match against Austin Bold. Suspended Union Omaha G Rashid Nuhu for one game following his red card for violent misconduct during an Aug. 23 match against North Texas SC. Suspended South Georgia M Tristan DeLoach for one game following his red card for serious foul play during an Aug. 22 match against Chattanooga Red Wolves. Suspended Forward Madison FC M Josiah Trimmingham for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during an Aug. 19 match against Union Omaha. COLLEGE HAMPTON UNIVERSITY — Named Keith Coutreyer men’s basketball assistant coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.