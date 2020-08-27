Local golf
Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton
Retirees League standings
American Conference Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 22.5 10.5 2 Babcock — Houseknecht 20.5 12.5 3 J Hans — Hockenbrock 19 14 4 Neuer — Neuer 18.5 14.5 5 D Allen — Fritzges 18 15 T6 Shellenberger — Steinbach 17.5 15.5 T6 Bower — McRoberts 17.5 15.5 T6 Fama — Rupert 17.5 15.5 9 Houser — Mausteller 17 16 10 Batman — Callenberger 15 18 11 R Allen — Klein 14.5 18.5 12 Day — Roth 13.5 19.5 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 11.5 21.5 14 Frey — Troutman 8.5 24.5 National Conference 1 Knouse — Z Fisher 21.5 11.5 2 Strosser — Talhelm 21 12 3 Aunkst — Bachman 20 13 4 Knarr — Ryan 19.5 13.5 5 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 14 6 Rupert — Temple 18 15 7 Dooris — Harris 17 16 8 Andrews — Peterman 15 18 9 Boatman — Laidacker 13.5 19.5 10 Dupes — Scampone 11.5 21.5 T11 D Hans — Moser 11 22 T11 Laroche — Latshaw 11 22
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ Miami 14 12 .538 2 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 New York 13 16 .448 4½ Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 _ St. Louis 11 9 .550 2 Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6 Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ San Diego 18 13 .581 4 Colorado 16 15 .516 6 San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 Arizona 13 19 .406 9½
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Philadelphia 3, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4 Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5 Colorado 8, Arizona 7 Seattle at San Diego, ppd. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), ppd., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), ppd., 2nd game Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 13 16 .448 5½ Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 22 10 .688 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4½ Seattle 12 19 .387 9½ Texas 11 19 .367 10 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Teams/Dates & Times TBD WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 5 9 .357 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5 Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½ New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1 Minnesota 9 4 .692 2 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½ Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, ppd Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto (1)Philadelphia 4, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2 (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0 (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3 (5)Vancouver 4, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto (6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
