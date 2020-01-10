Like many folks in our area, we like to put out a few bird feeders – especially during the winter months. Watching our feathered friends dining in our backyard helps pass the time on those cold winter days when even outdoor lovers like yours truly find it hard to make themselves go outside. Whether it’s a field sparrow or a brightly colored blue jay, seeing a little bit of nature helps pass the time on a cold winter day and is well worth the price of a few sunflower seeds and a handful of dried mealworms.
Recently, my wife Karen had a close encounter with one of the frequent visitors to our feeding station. In fact, after the event I even named the bird so as to identify the creature when speaking about her. Granted, it’s not a very clever name, but nevertheless the female cardinal that spends time here has been christened Lady Cardinal. Sort of elegant, don’t you think?
One morning an hour or so before sunrise I had one of our three German Shorthair Pointers, “Moose”, out on the leash to relieve himself. While Moose and I were standing in the front yard, Karen came out onto our small front porch to ask me a question. I don’t know if it was the bright light, or perhaps the sound of my wife’s voice, but Lady Cardinal, who up to that time had been peacefully roosting in a dense shrub growing by the edge of the porch, panicked and charged up under the porch roof where she became trapped, repeatedly bouncing off the underside of the roof. Lady Karen also joined the panic and much like the cardinal, couldn’t get away from the porch fast enough. Being the loving husband that I am I did the only thing I could, shouting some good advice something like “don’t open the door – if she gets in the house our other dogs Jack and Gauge will destroy the house trying to catch the bird.”
While it only took a few seconds for both Lady Cardinal as well as Lady Karen to make their escape, it left me laughing. I even think Moose might have been smiling. Only unlike me, he was smart enough to hide it from Lady Karen. Thankfully I can report there was no permanent injury to either party, with most of the damage being more to their pride than anything.
As it is, Lady Cardinal and Lady Karen seem to have made up as just the other day Karen came home with another sack of sunflower seeds. It sure is good to once again be seeing the two ladies appreciating each other’s company.
