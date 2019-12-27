pic

RB Journey Brown has consistently separated himself as the season progressed and is expected to play a big role Saturday in the Cotton Bowl.

 By Chris Brady/The Standard-Journal

STATE COLLEGE — In the beginning (of September, anyway), there was Ricky Slade, a five-star prospect most everyone in Happy Valley figured would be the heir apparent at running back to the likes of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.

There was also Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, two true freshmen who excited the fan base with their potential and star power and complementary styles.

And, next year, there will be Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, a speedster and a bruiser from Florida who will look to make their mark.

Journey Brown was a forgotten man then, and he knows it might not take much for him to be one again in the future. He was a three-star prospect then; not an elite one. A redshirt sophomore; not a relative newcomer. A speedster who didn’t look like one, a talented player who didn’t always make the most of his skill.

But he heads into Saturday’s Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis as the unquestioned starter, the man who ultimately turned the Lions’ famed four-man running back rotation of September and October into a three-man timeshare for the backup job in November.

The man playing, right now, at his best, because he’s at his most confident, head coach James Franklin said.

“I would say I was more confident, just kind of getting comfortable with the game speed of different teams and just getting comfortable myself knowing that I can do stuff,” Brown said. “I was just taking it from the practices to the game field, and applying some of that stuff I’ve been coached. It’s about knowing that it works. It’s, for me, listening to the coaches, because they do know what they’re talking about.”

While the rigors of a college football season sidelined the bruising Cain, Ford struggled to establish himself and Slade sloughed through a mostly down season, Brown looked at his best by November. He rushed for 124 yards and two scores against Minnesota, hit the century mark against Indiana, found considerable success in the second half of the Ohio State game — he ran through two tackles during an 18-yard touchdown run — and torched Rutgers for 103 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 16 carries.

Despite splitting time the first two months, Brown’s 10 rushing touchdowns ranked fourth in the Big Ten, and he earned honorable-mention all-conference honors.

Memphis ranks just 79th in the nation against the rush, allowing 171.6 yards per game on the ground.

Remaining bowl glance (AP)

Saturday’s games

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s games

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s games

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s games

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday’s games

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

10:30 p.m.

East vs. West

