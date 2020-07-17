SELINSGROVE – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced this week the eighth annual Team Academic Excellence Awards, created by the NABC Committee on Academics. The Susquehanna University men’s basketball team was recognized by the NABC for their prowess in the classroom in 2019-20.
The Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season. In order to earn an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.
This is the River Hawks’ fifth consecutive NABC Team Academic Excellence Award under head coach Frank Marcinek’s since the award’s inception during the 2012-13 season. SU posted a 3.299 team GPA during the 2019-20 academic year. Susquehanna and Moravian College were the only two institutions to represent the Landmark Conference on the list of award recipients.
Coach Marcinek wrapped up his 31st season at the helm of the River Hawks with a 21-8 (11-3 LC) overall record this season, grabbing the program’s first-ever Landmark Conference Championship title and advancing to the second round of the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.
