SELINSGROVE – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) this week announced the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, recognizing more than 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The Susquehanna University men’s basketball team had five members of its program named to the Honors Court for the second consecutive season.
Jordan Harnum ’20 (Denver, Colo./Trinity-Pawling, N.Y.), Zach Knecht ’20 (Parkland, Fla./Stoneman Douglas), and John Long ’20 (Addisleigh Park, N.Y./Pomfret School, Conn.) are making a repeat appearance on the NABC Honors Court whileJohn Kozinski ’21 (West Chester/Bishop Shanahan) and Joe’l Morris ’21 (North Babylon, N.Y./Holy Cross) are first-timers.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:
• Academically, a junior or senior and a varsity player.
• Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year.
• Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.
• Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.
In all, head coach Frank Marcinek has mentored 17 players to 25 appearances on the NABC Honors Court. This year’s selection of five players to the Honors Court matches the same number of selections in 2015-16 and 2018-19. Coach Marcinek has had at least three players named to the Honors Court for five consecutive seasons now.
The NABC began recognizing the academic achievement of men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes with the first Honors Court in 2006-07. Susquehanna has had players honored in 2008-09 (3), 2015-16 (5), 2016-17 (3), 2017-18 (4), 2018-19 (5), and 2019-20 (5).
Marcinek wrapped up his 31st season at the helm of the River Hawks with a 21-8 (11-3 LC) overall record this season, grabbing the program’s first-ever Landmark Conference Championship title and advancing to the second round of the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.
