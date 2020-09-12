Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Sept. 7
It’s Labor Day — sitting here relaxing by the fire watching my kids play cornhole with their cousins and I am realizing that I haven’t written anything in the past week for this journal. Finally — a week with ups and downs but not ones overtly caused by the pandemic. It started with the jarring news of Joe Rodriguez’s shocking death and Qamar Bradley’s injuries at the hands of a driver going the wrong way on route 15. Although Joe was a football player in the fall, when spring came around his freshman year, he sauntered over to the distance squad in track and went on to run a pretty good mile and two mile over the season. Infectious with his good humor and generous in spirit, we missed him when he moved to Midd-West and the news of his death was rough.
To contrast sad news, the joy of the week came from watching the Milton community race to get over a thousand subscribers to our YouTube channel to allow the athletic department to live stream multiple sporting events simultaneously this season. We might not be able to have packed stadiums full of fans, but it is comforting to know that so many community members will be streaming our events online.
We also got word this week that we are good to go as far as moving our home course from Brown Ave Park to the Milton State Park (where the paths are more than six feet wide and we won’t have to double back on the same section).
With five days to go before we open our season on Saturday, it is nice to be able to picture where that race will take place. It has been a long time since November, when we last raced and now we are just days away from cross country meet No. 1 — that’s a pretty exciting thing!
