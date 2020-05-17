LEWISBURG — Bucknell University senior Brandon Stokes, of Milton, was recently awarded the Robert A. Latour Service Award.
Senior honorees were recognized last week by the university. The Robert A. Latour Service Award is presented for extraordinary service to Bucknell and local communities. A release from the Athletic Department follows:
“Brandon Stokes always put his team first. During his time in the Bucknell wrestling program, he competed at four different weight classes, with the majority of his dual appearances coming as an undersized heavyweight. As a senior, he was planning to drop back down to 184 pounds, which was his natural weight class; but after being pushed back up to 285 pounds, he went on to earn his first EIWA podium berth. A fan favorite due to his team-first mentality and local roots, the Milton native was also heavily involved in Bucknell’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Leadership Institute. For SAAC, he held a variety of roles, most notably serving as the Director of Engagement; with the Leadership Institute, he attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy Leadership Conference in both 2019 and 2020. In addition, he served as a student-athlete representative for the 2018 athletic director search, the 2019-20 committee on athletics and the 2019-20 athletic strategic planning committee. As the SAAC Director of Engagement, he helped organize outreach to the campus and local community; he was also a regular volunteer at the Lewisburg Food Pantry.”
Other award winners:
‘Ray Bucknell Diversity Award: Micah Sims. Presented to the senior student-athlete who through his/her actions has worked to eliminate attitudes and actions that have separated, excluded or marginalized people in the past and has facilitated true understanding and recognition among multiple campus and Lewisburg community constituencies.
Edward W. Pangburn Award: Chloe Poltonavage, Peter Bradbeer. Presented for sportsmanship, fellowship, and contribution to the University.
Ronald J. “Pete” Pedrick Award: Abby Merriman, Logan Schofield. Presented in recognition of demonstrated improvement and special contributions to Bucknell athletics over a four-year period.
Lee S. “Bud” Ranck Memorial Award: Emma Hadley, Cooper Dolan. Presented for outstanding spirit and contributions to the Bucknell athletics program.
Bryan-Humphreys Award: Nina Benson, Stefone Moore-Green. Presented to a student-athlete who has exhibited exceptional versatility within his/her sport, displaying outstanding achievement and the selfless determination to help the team succeed by contributing in a variety of ways.
John F. Zeller Award: Halie Mariano, Tyler Wincig. Presented for outstanding contributions to Bison Athletics, while exemplifying the best of Bucknell in the manner that John Zeller did in his 68 years of service to the university.
Robert A. Latour Service Award: Ali Russo, Brandon Stokes. Presented for extraordinary service to Bucknell and local communities.
Bradley N. Tufts Award: Raeanne Geffert, Drew Phipps. Presented in recognition of exceptional athletic achievement and contribution to Bucknell athletics.
Bison Club Award: Ellie Mack, Jeff Brown. Presented to the senior athletes who best exemplify the winning spirit of the university’s athletic program.
Alvin F. Jackson Jr. Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award: Brittany Willwerth, Alex Pechin. Presented for outstanding academic and athletic achievement, and future promise as Bucknell alumni.
Christy Mathewson Award: Kaitlin Salisbury, Rade Joksimovic. Presented to the outstanding senior athletes.
