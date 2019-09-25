LEWISBURG — It’s been a long time since Lewisburg’s field hockey team last defeated Selinsgrove.
There are seven seniors on the Green Dragons’ team who have never, ever tasted victory against the 19-time District 4 champion Seals during their careers.
That drought for Lewisburg, which began before its current crop of seniors entered the seventh grade, finally ended Tuesday.
Gaby Markunas scored the go-ahead goal with 13 minutes remaining in the game to give Lewisburg a 2-1 Heartland crossover win over Selinsgrove at the Pawling Complex.
Looks like the Seals, who have claimed 14 consecutive District 4 titles, aren’t invincible after all.
“It was an awesome game — it was a great game. The girls came ready to play, and they wanted to win,” said Lewisburg first-year head coach Daneen Zaleski. “This was one of the games, and one of our goals (set prior to the season), as being something we wanted to try to win — and we did it.”
And although the District 4 playoffs are still a little more than three weeks away, Tuesday’s game between the Green Dragons and the Seals had a definite postseason feel to it.
“Yeah, it was pretty exciting. The girls came ready to play, and these girls were here today and they knew what they had to do,” said coach Zaleski. “Neither team dominated, and there was a lot of midfield play — but the ball just fell our way today.”
That included the first goal Lewisburg (6-1) scored on the day.
With just 8:09 off the clock, the Green Dragons got on the board first. Sophomore forward Rylee Dyroff connected off an assist from Kara Koch and fired the ball into the left side of the cage to give the hosts the lead.
“Any time we score right away at the beginning of the game, everyone’s enthusiasm just goes much higher. So for us to do that — that was awesome,” said coach Zaleski.
However, the Green Dragons momentarily forgot to play defense following their goal as the Seals (7-2) came right back and got a penalty corner, then scored the game-tying goal moments later when Anna Gephart knocked the ball home on an assist by Katie Bucher.
“We kind of did that little let-down right after (our goal), which Selinsgrove came right back and scored,” said coach Zaleski. “We talked about that at halftime, that if we score again not to do that — and they didn’t. They continued to play strong, and we played awesome defense today.”
The game remained tied until the goal by Markunas, a senior forward, who happened to get a little help from a Selinsgrove defender to punch the game-winner into the cage.
“(The goal) was amazing. I really didn’t expect it to go in, but (a Selinsgrove player) tipped it and it swerved in, so that was really nice,” said Markunas. “I felt so much excitement (when the ball went in). Every time we played Selinsgrove since middle school we’ve lost, so winning is just amazing. It’s the best feeling.
“After that goal, we just focused on playing defense and getting the ball out of our offensive end,” added Markunas. “Our defense was really strong today. ”
The game was far from over following Markunas’ goal, as Selinsgrove put relentless pressure on Lewisburg’s back line and goalkeeper Kerstin Koons.
With under two minutes remaining the Seals were awarded a penalty corner that the Green Dragons were able to turn away.
And as the clock wound down to zero, Selinsgrove was awarded another penalty corner. The final threat by the Seals was broken up by senior captain Izzy Zaleski and the celebration began for Lewisburg.
“Well, I just saw the ball and I felt like I could get that ball. I got a little kick at the end and I ran as fast as I could to get that ball out of there,” said Izzy Zaleski. “In my six years of playing for Lewisburg, we have never beaten Selinsgrove. It has always been a hard game, and we knew coming in that the game was going to be hard.
“I can’t even describe the happiness I feel for myself and my team. I think the win says we’re a team that everyone should be ready to come and play. We’re not a team that can be forgotten about — we’re a team to remember.”
If Lewisburg continues to play like it has in recent weeks there’s no doubt the Green Dragons won’t be forgotten about, but there’s more work to be done.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home game against fellow District 4 qualifier Line Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m hoping we stay at this level. If we continue at this level and keep playing like this — we’re going to be pretty hard to beat,” said Coach Zaleski.
Lewisburg 2 Selinsgrove 1
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 21:51. Sel-Anna Gephart, assist Katie Bucher, 20:03.
Second half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 13:00.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 5-4; Corners: Selinsgrove, 9-3; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 4; Selinsgrove, Mazzie Teats, 1.
