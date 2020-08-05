EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 — Washington 3 1 .750 ½ Indiana 2 2 .500 1½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 2 Connecticut 0 5 .000 4 New York 0 4 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½ Phoenix 3 2 .600 1 Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1½ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½ Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 82, Dallas 79 Phoenix 81, Atlanta 74 Seattle 87, Connecticut 74
Today’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.