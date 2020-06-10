SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University Vice President for Student Life Susan Lantz announced Tuesday afternoon the resignation of Interim Director of Athletics Crystal Gibson, effective June 30, after her three-year service to the university.
The Randallstown, Md., native is heading south to become the director of athletics & recreation at Division III St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, Md. A current member of the Capital Athletic Conference, St. Mary’s will join the North Eastern Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 academic year.
In addition to serving as the associate director of athletics (2017-19) and interim director of athletics (2019-20), Gibson also performed the duties of senior woman administrator, compliance coordinator and game day management supervisor.
“In the past three years, both in her roles as associate athletic director and more recently as interim athletic director, Crystal moved the athletic department forward with her attention to creating an inclusive, quality student-athlete experience through programming, collaboration with other departments, and individual conversations with students,” Lantz said. “Her contributions to the River Hawks go way beyond her excellence in game management and NCAA compliance regulations.”
As the compliance coordinator, she was responsible for monitoring the coaching staffs and over 600 student-athletes from all 23 varsity athletic programs for compliance with all NCAA rules and regulations. Gibson also ensured all home athletic events were fully-staffed, including support, security and game staff, and operating smoothly as the game day management supervisor.
Gibson directly supervised 15 sports teams, the athletic training room and the equipment room, as well as oversaw the athletic facilities. She managed 16 full-time staff and 15 interns, plus numerous student workers in her supervisory role.
This past year, she also worked closely with offices of Alumni Relations and Advancement to increase general athletic and sport-specific giving, generating over $650,000 for the athletics department and sport fundraising budgets.
Lantz added, “She has been an active member of the SU community with her participation in strategic planning working groups, the first-year experience task force, and the Umoja committee that honors students of color at Susquehanna.”
Gibson deeply believes in a student-centered environment to allow student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. She created Champions of Opportunity, Respect and Equity to give students a safe space to focus on narrowing the differences between student-athletes and creating a space for greater communication.
“I would like to thank Susquehanna and its community for their generous support throughout my tenure. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead River Hawk athletics, as I have grown tremendously as a colleague and leader. My experiences within the athletic department and the ability to be involved across campus in various committees proved invaluable in my continued quest of student and campus development,” Gibson said.
Gibson will be returning to familiar grounds as she spent six years at St. Mary’s as the head women’s basketball coach, as well as senior woman administrator from 2011 until her arrival at Susquehanna.
“She is well suited to lead St. Mary's athletic department but will very much be missed at Susquehanna — most notably standing on the sidelines of River Hawk competitions proudly wearing the orange and maroon,” Lantz stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.