SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will again b in action this weekend with two dirt-track racing programs.
At 8 p.m. Friday the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will compete along with limited late models. The super sprints will race in a 25-lap main paying $4,000 to win and $400 to start while the limited late models race for $1,200 to win in a 20-lap affair.
Sprints will draw for starting positions in heats and passing points will be used to establish the feature lineup. Kyle Reinhardt is the most recent 410 sprint winner at the track, having scored a popular win on May 31.
At 7 Saturday night, Selinsgrove Speedway will spin off a three-division program of super late models, super sportsman and roadrunners. The super late models will compete in the second show of the season at the track in a 25-lap main paying $2,500 to win and $250 to start. Rick Eckert opened the super late model season at the track with a flag to flag win on May 30.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 4 on Saturday.
In other speedway news, it has been announced that the Saturday, June 20 World of Outlaws Late Models National Open has been postponed although super late models will remain on the June 20 racing card.
World of Outlaws officials have declined to come to the Keystone State and Selinsgrove Speedway due to statewide and national health recommendations.
The June 20 racing program at Selinsgrove Speedway will remain as a stock car program featuring the super late models and the limited late models in a Super 7 Series Event.
