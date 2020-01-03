Can you believe it? 2020 – it doesn’t seem possible, does it? What else doesn’t seem possible is that this will be the 16th year of the annual Shamokin Mountain Squirrel Tournament. A tournament that has become a tradition for many local hunting families to attend.
Starting off as a dozen friends looking for an excuse to get outside during the dead of winter, the tournament has grown to huge proportions, with hundreds taking part in the event.
To participate or attend this year’s tournament you must register by Jan. 18. Registration locations include Boop’s Sporting Goods, Nogle’s Trading Post, Young’s Sporting Goods, The Little Sportsman Shop, Stuck Ridge Guns, Martin’s Small Engine Repair and Kenny’s Sporting Goods. You may also call 570-809-5268, 570-524-4184 or 301-928-0652. There will be a $10 fee for those entered in the Mentored or Junior divisions and a $15 fee for those in the Adult or Senior classes. The day of the hunt will be Jan. 25 with the weigh-ins and meal held at the Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg.
What exactly does the tournament do? It gives both novice and experienced hunters a great opportunity to spend an evening together, enjoying a great meal, plus having the opportunity to participate in friendly competition as well as the chance to win a number of door prizes, as all funds collected go directly back into the tournament. Non-hunters may attend, however because of limited space, they too must register.
Sound interesting? Believe me, it is. Not only is it a great chance to visit with friends and neighbors, but it’s also a great opportunity to meet fellow hunters. For me personally, the best part is the smiling faces – especially those of the younger kids just getting started in the sport. These young boys and girls are always ready to excitedly tell about their hunts plus, let’s face it other than at home, where else can you get a piping hot bowl of squirrel pot pie, kettle-cooked by some of the best cooks you’ll ever meet? Don’t be surprised if you’re offered some other fine treats too such as slow-cooked venison or a fine piece of cake.
Will you be there? I plan to, so register now before it’s too late. Trust me it’s going to be a great time. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, you might even be one of the lucky prize winners. But either way, I’m sure you’ll have a great time.
