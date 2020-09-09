Major League Baseball
W L Pct Atlanta 24 18 .571 Philadelphia 21 18 .538 Miami 19 18 .514 New York 19 24 .442 Washington 16 25 .390
W L Pct Chicago 25 18 .581 St. Louis 18 17 .514 Milwaukee 18 22 .450 Cincinnati 18 24 .429 Pittsburgh 14 26 .350
W L Pct Los Angeles 31 12 .721 San Diego 27 17 .614 San Francisco 22 21 .512 Colorado 20 22 .476 Arizona 15 28 .349 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2 Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3 Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Miami 8, Atlanta 0 Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0 San Diego 14, Colorado 5 San Francisco 6, Seattle 5 L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 18 .571 New York 21 21 .500 Baltimore 20 21 .488 Boston 15 29 .341
W L Pct Chicago 26 16 .619 Cleveland 26 16 .619 Minnesota 27 18 .600 Detroit 19 21 .475 Kansas City 15 28 .349
W L Pct Oakland 25 15 .625 Houston 22 21 .512 Seattle 19 23 .452 Los Angeles 17 26 .395 Texas 14 27 .341 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6 St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2 Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3 Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 Boston 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference L.A. Lakers 2, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta EASTERN CONFERENCE (2)Tampa Bay 1, (6)N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. WESTERN CONFERENCE (1)Las Vegas 1, (3)Dallas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Borna Coric (27), Croatia, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3. Women’s Singles Quarterfinals Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2. Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-4. Men’s Doubles Semifinals Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5. Women’s Doubles Semifinals Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Carson Fulmer. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site. Activated 1B Chris Davis from 10-day IL. Designated INF Dilson Herrera for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Arroyo from alternate training site. Added C Deivy Grullon as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Transferred OF Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 3B Alex Bregman from 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 3B Humberto Arteaga. Selected the contract of SS Matt Reynolds from alternate training site. Placed RF Jorge Soler on 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated LHP Hoby Milner from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site. Placed 2B Franklin Barreto on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to alternate training site. Activated LHP Ryan Yardbrough from the 10-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from alternate training site. Activated RHP Jacob Webb from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. Designated 2B Charlie Culberson for assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Activated CF Billy Hamilton. Optioned 1B Jose Martinez to alternate training site. Released RF Steven Souza Jr. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled C Tyler Stephenson and RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated 1B Matt Davidson for assignment. Placed RHP Nate Jones on paternity list. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Yamamoto from alternate training site. Placed LHP Adam Conley from waivers to alternate training site. Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corey Knebel from 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site. PHILADELPHIS PHILLES — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment. Optioned OF Dylan Carlson to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled Abraham Almonte from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Luis Basabe from alternate training site. Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site. Minor League Baseball MILB — Announced baseball president & CEO Pat O’Conner has retired. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Angelo Blackson. Signed TE Jordan Thomas and P Richie Leone to practice squad. Waived DL Michael Dogbe. Released TE Dylan Cantrell from practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Wille Wright to practice squad. Activated DE Steven Means from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to practice squad. Waived OL Brandon Walton. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada. Signed LB Clay Johnston to practice squad. Waived/injured LB Derreck Thomas. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve. Signed DE Mario Edwards. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Keandre Jones and G Keaton Sutherland to practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension. Signed T Greg Senat to practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived/injured TE Troy Fumagalli. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Randy Gregory to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darius Anderson and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to practice squad. Released TE Xavier Grimble. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon to the active roster. Placed LB Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel Ekuale and CB Sidney Jones to practice squad. Released CB Tramaine Brock from injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Albert Huggins, K Chase McLaughlin and LB Hardy Nickerson to practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Mason Koinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Josh Bellamy. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB DeAndre Baker. Signed RB Rod Smith and DB Ryan Lewis to practice squad. Released WR Derrick Dillon practiced squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Penny Hart. Waived WR John Ursua. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley and RB Leonard Fournette. Signed QB Josh Rosen and K Greg Joseph to practice squad. Released QB Reid Sinnett. Placed WR John Hurst and G John Molchon on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Jadeveon Clowney. Waived DE Reggie Gilbert. Signed DB Chris Miller to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Recchi assistant coach. SOCCER Major League Soccer NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Aquired MF Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a fouth-round selection in 2021 with a financial allocation. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini as director of methodology. Announced Craig Dalrymple will be departing as player development and recruitment director to be the director of the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed DFs Carrie Lawrence and All Haran, MFs Zandy Sireem, Deneisha Blackwood, Jordyn Listro and Savanah Uveges and F Kate Howarth to short-term contracts.
