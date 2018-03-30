Editor’s note: Following each collegiate season, Standard-Journal catches up with area athletes competing at the next level. Today we take a look at women’s basketball. It can be tough to keep up with everyone, so if there is someone we missed, let us know at sports@standard-journal.com and we’ll include them in a future edition. Wrestling will be included in a later edition.
Women’s basketball
Akilah McFadden, sophomore guard,
Lycoming College
McFadden, a Lewisburg graduate, was a key member of the Lycoming women’s basketball team this past season.
As a sophomore, McFadden started all 25 games for the Warriors and averaged 11 points per game on offense.
McFadden shot 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.
In 29.2 minutes per game, McFadden averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
McFadden scored a season-high 19 points against Arcadia on Feb. 3.
McFadden scored 274 points on the season, upping her career total at Lycoming to 577 through two seasons.
McFadden and the Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 17-8, falling to Albright in the MAC Commonwealth Playoffs.
Kayla Kline, sophomore guard/forward,
Lycoming College
Kline, a Mifflinburg graduate, had a solid, but shortened season for the Warriors in 2017-18.
Kline played in and started 10 games for the Warriors before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
Kline was a key piece to the team’s offense when healthy, averaging 14.6 points per game over the 10-game stretch.
Kline twice scored 22 points in games against Muhlenberg and Messiah early in the season.
Kline also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in the first 10 games of the Warriors’ season.
Kline shot 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.
Kline scored 146 points on the year, giving the sophomore a career total of 425 points scored.
Kline and the Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 17-8.
Madi Welliver, freshman forward, Lycoming
College
Welliver, a Warrior Run graduate, faced a similar fate as Kline in her freshman year, falling just four games into the season with an injury.
Despite not making any starts, the freshman played limited minutes in four games.
Welliver averaged just over seven minutes played per game while averaging 1.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Welliver scored two points on three seperate occasions on the season.
Welliver finished the season with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Abby Fisher, junior guard, Marymount University
Fisher, a Warrior Run graduate, missed her junior year at Marymount University in Virginia.
The junior guard averaged 3.7 points per game in 14.9 minutes played per game in her first two seasons with the team.
The Saints finished the season with an overall record of 25-4. The team won the CAC Tournament, but was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament by Rochester (N.Y.).
