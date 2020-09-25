MIFFLINBURG — With such a young team, the 2020 season has so far been a growing experience for Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers and his players.
Entering game No. 4 Mifflinburg was still searching for its first win, and first goal, of the year.
During Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup against Central Mountain, Mifflinburg accomplished the latter and came close to getting the former.
Thanks to Madden Schnure’s goal off a direct kick late in the second half, Mifflinburg held on to tie Central Mountain, 1-1, following 80 minutes of regulation play as well as two overtime periods.
Although it wasn’t the win Mifflinburg (0-3-1 overall and HAC-I) was searching for, it wasn’t a loss either.
“We need something to build on. We’ve played three very top teams (Midd-West, Jersey Shore and Lewisburg), so we didn’t get to see a lot of our offense in those games,” said Gehers. “So this game was sort of our first 11-on-11 workout with the whole field, so I think we did incorporate our guys (into the play of the offense).”
After not getting many shots off in the first half, Central Mountain (2-3-1) really put the pressure on Mifflinburg to start the second half.
With under 26 minutes remaining in regulation a shot by Noah Bakaj was stopped by Mifflinburg goalkeeper Zac Kerstetter with a diving save to his right. The ball, however, caromed out to Nate Brinker, and with a cross to the right post found Jackson Walker for the goal and a 1-0 lead.
“When they scored that goal, it was in our end for like 15 straight minutes or more, so (I knew) something bad was going to happen,” said Gehers.
Then with 2:23 left in regulation Mifflinburg was fouled to set up a long direct kick by Schnure.
The ensuing kick cleared the wall in front of Schnure and curved right into the top-left corner of the net — just out of the reach of Central Mountain goalkeeper Cy Probst — to tie the game at 1 and account for the first goal of the season for Mifflinburg, which had been outscored 15-0 prior to that.
“Our front-runner Madden was dangerous the whole game, and I think Central Mountain had a plan for him,” said Gehers. But, yeah, these guys needed that. Like I said, we’ve been trying, but until you get that first one...
“Central Mountain has had eight or nine goals this season, and we didn’t have any. We needed that first goal (to get some confidence),” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “You could see our guys sort of let a sigh out because we got our first goal in of the year.”
In the first overtime Mifflinburg got another direct kick from Schnure along with a pair of free kicks, and in the second overtime Daytona Walter had a good look at the goal but none of the shots found their marks to give the hosts the win.
“We had two on-net I guess, but I don’t know if they were as hard (as the shot on Schnure’s goal),” said Gehers. “These guys are in shape. We don’t have the numbers, but they can run until the end of the game the way it looks.”
And another positive Gehers can take into his team’s next game against Hughesville (at 2 p.m. Saturday) is that plenty of his younger players are seeing a lot of quality time out on the pitch.
“Truthfully, anytime we subbed it was new guys, but there was usually five or six guys out on the field — first-year varsity guys — who are only playing in their third or fourth game,” said Gehers, who has nine total freshmen and sophomores on the team, but not a single senior.
“I think the younger guys are starting to learn and do some good things. There’s a few of them that you could see in this game, that they were making some plays, so that’s a good thing. The young guys are getting a little experience that way.”
Mifflinburg 1, Central Mountain 1 (2 OT)at MifflinburgSecond half
CM-Jackson Walker, assist Nate Brinker, 25:16. Miff-Madden Schnure, direct kick, 2:23.
Shots: Central Mountain, 13-9; Corner kicks: Mifflinburg, 5-3; Saves: Mifflinburg, Zac Kerstetter, 10; Central Mountain, Cy Probst, 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.