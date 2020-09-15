Girls soccer
Milton 6
Danville 3
Danville — A hat trick by Janae Bergey propelled the Black Panthers to a dominating win over the Ironmen in HAC-II action.
Alexis Beaver, Mackenzie Lopez and Leah Walter also scored for Milton, which held a slight edge in shots over Danville, 22-20.
Milton is at Mount Carmel on Wednesday
at DanvilleMilton goals:
Janae Bergey (3), Alexis Beaver, Mackenzie Lopez, Leah Walter.
Danville goals:
Kara Thompson (2), Chloe Hoffman.
Milton assists:
Crystal Hamilton (2), Riley Murray, Bergey, Lopez, Walter.
Danville assists:
Hoffman (2).
Shots: Milton, 22-20. Corners: Milton, 7-3. Saves:
Danville 16; Milton 16.
Montoursville 3
Mifflinburg 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Two first-half goals by the Warriors was enough to beat the Wildcats in the HAC-I contest.
Lydia Knepp scored off an assist by Ella Shuck in the 67th minute for Mifflinburg, which also got six saves from Kristi Benfield.
Mifflinburg hosts Williamsport on Wednesday
Montoursville 3, Mifflinburg 1at MontoursvilleFirst half
Mont-Lily Saul, unassisted, 19:04. Mont-Emma Wood, unassisted, 33:43.
Second half
Miff-Lydia Knepp, assist Ella Shuck, 66:32. Mont-Alexa Tupper, unassisted, 67:17.
Shots: Montoursville, 11-9; Corners: Montoursville, 4-3; Saves:
Montoursville, Kierstyn Davis, 8; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 6.
Shikellamy 1
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Wiley Egan scored off a Kendra Mull assist in the second half to give the Braves a one-goal victory over the Green Dragons in HAC-I action.
Lauren Gross made nine saves to lead Lewisburg.
Lewisburg travels to Selinsgrove on Wednesday.
Shikellamy 1, Lewisburg 0at LewisburgSecond half
S-Wiley Egan, assist Kendra Mull.
Shots: Shikellamy, 11-9; Corners: 4-4; Saves:
Shikellamy, Cassi Ronk, 9; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 9.
Southern Columbia 6
Warrior Run 1
CATAWISSA — Warrior Run’s Alexis Hudson tallied the Defenders’ lone goal under the lights Monday against Southern Columbia.
Kylee Brouse had eight saves in goal for the Defenders.
The Defenders host Central Columbia on Wednesday.
Southern Columbia 6, Warrior Run 1
at Southern Columbia First Half S — Renn (Swank assist), 19:37 S — Gehret (Tillett and Cook assist), 9:13 S — Reed (Cassidy Savitsky and Gehret assist), 6:10 S — Cook (Savitsky assist), 2:51 Second Half S — Gehret (Swank assist), 38:11 S — Tillett, 6:25 WR — Alexis Hudson, 0:27 Shots — S: 18, WR: 18. Corners — S: 5, WR: 3. Saves — Saves: 5 (Mackenzie Palacz), WR: 8 (Kylee Brouse).
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 1 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray scored off an assist from Brook Karchner early in the HAC-I contest against the Braves, but the Wildcats didn’t score the rest of the way to finish the contest in a tie.
Mifflinburg dominated in shots (18-5) and penalty corners (20-6) against Shikellamy, and the Wildcats also failed to capitalize on three green cards that were issued to Braves players.
Warrior Run at Milton
MILTON — The HAC-II matchup between the Black Panthers and the Defenders was postponed due to officials being unavailable for the game.
The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Girls tennis
Milton 3
Mifflinburg 2
MILTON — The Black Panthers rode their doubles teams to a close HAC win over the Wildcats.
A 6-0, 6-0 win by the No. 1 team of Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell was followed by a hard-fought 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph by the No. 2 team of Jordyn Aungst and Leslie Krebs to clinch the victory for Milton (2-5), which also got a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win from Brooklyn Wade at No. 2 singles.
Mifflinburg (0-6) got a three-set win at No. 1 singles from Destiny Jones over Alanna Stamm, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5; and Rockell Keister took a straight-set win at No.3 over Maddy Nicholas.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2at MiltonSingles
1. Desity Jones (Miff) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. 2. Brooklyn Wade (Milt) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell (Milt) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kopper Haines, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jordyn Aungst-Leslie Krebs (Milt) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kisa Elliot, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Hughesville 4
Lewisburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — A three-set win by the No. 1 doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinsman highlighted the match for the Green Dragons, who fell to the Spartans in the HAC-II matchup.
Hilkert and Kinsman beat Taylor Hauck and Gina Budman, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 (super tiebreak) to lead Lewisburg (1-4).
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1at HughesvilleSingles
1. Madison Entz (H) def. Bekah Vance, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Marley Green (H) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Maria Duff (H) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinsman (L) def. Gina Budman-Taylor Hauck, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 (super tiebreak). 2. Kylie Kilgore-Taylor Hauck (H) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Golf
Lewisburg 166
Mifflinburg 206
LEWISBURG — A nine-hole round of 39 by Sean Kelly and a 40 from Will Gronlund paced the Green Dragons to a 40-stroke win over Mifflinburg at Bucknell Golf Club. Kaylin Foss led Mifflinburg with a 45.
Lewisburg 166, Mifflinburg 206Lewisburg:
Sean Kelly 39, Will Gronlund 40, Nick Mahoney 43, Joel Myers 44, Ava Markunas 45, Collin Starr 52.
Mifflinburg:
Kaylin Foss 45, Zeb Hufnagle 52, Nick Osborne 53, Adam Snayberger 56, Hunter Dressler 56, Braden Dietrich 60.
Central Columbia 183
Warrior Run 200
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb fired a low round of 38, but it was Central Columbia that took the match Monday at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton.
Kaelyn Watson fired a 49 for the Defenders. Central was paced by Gavin Wagner’s 43.
Warrior Run is back in action today at Milton.
