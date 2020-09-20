Field hockey Warrior Run 2 Milton 1 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Hunter Adelle scored her first varsity goal with 8:38 left in overtime as Warrior Run topped Milton Saturday in Turbotville.
Milton got on the board first when Anita Shek scored with an assist from Kaitlin Mathias with 6:31 left in the game.
Warrior Run evened it with less than 90 seconds left when Kyia Brouse rattled the cage.
The Defenders edged the Panthers in shots (14-5) and corners (20-8).
Warrior Run returns to action Monday evening at Bloomsburg. Milton travels to Selinsgrove Tuesday for a night game.
Warrior Run 2, Milton 1 (OT)
Saturday at Warrior Run Scoring 2nd half: M-Anita Shek, assist Kaitlin Mathias, 6:31; WR-Kyia Brouse, unassisted, 1:26. OT: WR-Hunter Adelle, unassisted, 8:38 Shots: WR 14, Milton 5 Corners: WR 20, Milton 8 Saves: Milton (Larissa Shearer) 12, Warrior Run (Hailey Carper) 4 JV: Warrior Run, Milton 1 WR goals: Rachel Buck (2), Charly Dugan; Milton: Angela Lopez
Selinsgrove 3 Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE — The Seals tallied three second-half goals en route to victory at their Turffest Tournament Saturday.
Mifflinburg is back in action Tuesday at home with Danville.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Selinsgrove Scoring 2nd quarter: S-Alli Bucher, 7:41. 4th quarter S-Jess Alba, assist Liv Reichley, 13:18; S-Alba, assist Hannah Smullen, Hannah Day, 2:20. Shots: Selinsgrove 12, Mifflinburg 3 Corners: Selinsgrove 11, Mifflinburg 5 Saves: Mifflinburg 9 (Jaden Keister); Selinsgrove 3 (Riley Batdorf) JV score: Selinsgrove 1, Mifflinburg 0 (shootout).
Boys soccer Lewisburg 3 Danville 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons ran their record to 3-0 with a shutout of Danville Saturday in Lewisburg.
James Koconis scored a pair of goals and assisted on another and Jack Dieffenderfer scored a goal and assisted on two others. Anthony Bhangdia added a pair of goals and Phillip Permyashkin and Stephen Tiffin added goals.
The Dragons are back in action Tuesday at home with Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg 3, Danville 0
Saturday at Lewisburg Scoring 1st half: (L) James Koconis, assist Jack Dieffenderfer, 31:33; (L) Phillip Permyashkin, unassisted, 23:28 2nd half: (L) Dieffenderfer, assist Lucas Jordan, 32:57; (L) Anthony Bhangdia, assist Koconis, 26:44; (L) Koconis, assist Bhangdia, 14:47; (L) Bhangdia, assist Dieffenderfer, 11:34; (L) Stephen Tiffin, unassisted, :45 Shots: Lew 23, Danville 0 Corners: Lew 8, Danville 0 Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 0, Danville (Evan Hass) 13 Lewisburg is 3-0
Milton 3 Southern Columbia 1
MILTON — Carter Lilley scored a hat trick as the Black Panthers remained undefeated with a win over Southern Columbia Saturday at Milton.
Conner Smith dished an assist on one of Lilley’s goals.
Milton is back on the pitch Tuesday at home with Warrior Run.
Milton 3, Southern Columbia 1
Saturday at Milton Scoring 1st half: M - Carter Lilley, unassisted, 1:02 2nd half: M -Carter Lilley, unassisted, 41:52; M - Lilly, assist Conner Smith, 44:13 Shots: Milton 13, Southern -13 Corners: Milton 7, Southern 0 Saves: Milton (Tyler Flederbach) 5, Southern (Savich Chapman) 3
Girls soccer Milton 7 Central Mountain 1
LOCK HAVEN — Janae Bergey tallied five goals as the Black Panthers rolled Saturday in Centre County.
Lexi Beaver added a pair of goals and Katy Weaver dished three assists. Leah Walter added a pair of assists and Kenzie Lopez and Crystal Hamilton each added a helper as well.
Milton travels to Southern Columbia on Wednesday.
Milton 7, Central Mountain 1
Saturday at Central Mountain Shots: Milton 21, CM 5 Corners: Milton 2, CM 0 Saves: Milton 7, Central Mountain 9
South Williamsport 3 Meadowbrook Christian 0
MILTON — The Lions fell to the visiting Mountaineers Saturday to fall to 2-2 on the season.
Elizabeth Manning scored a pair of goals for South Williamsport, and added an assist.
Meadowbrook is back in action today at CMVT.
South Williamsport 3, Meadowbrook 0
Saturday at Meadowbrook Scoring 1st half: (SW) Claudia Green, assist Elizabeth Manning, 2:14 2nd half: (SW) McKaye, assist Elizabeth Manning, 19:32; (SW) Manning, assist Lauren Weinhoffer, 4:28 Shots: SW 13, MCS 3 Corners: SW 5, MCS 3 Saves: SW (Laila Shams), Meadowbrook (Emily Toland) 12
Cross country Boys Milton 15
Shamokin 48
SHAMOKIN — Milton boys took nine of the top 10 spots Saturday at Shamokin, paced by Timothy Marvin who finished first in 17:33.
Chase Bilodeau followed closely in 17:45 and Brody Bender was third in 17:49. Ryan Bickart was fourth in 18:43 and Nathan Barnett fifth in 18:50.
Shamokin’s lone runner in the top 10 was Santino Carapel, who finished in sixth in 18:55.
Milton hosts Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Milton at Shamokin
1. Timothy Marvin (M) 17:33; 2. Chase Bilodeau (M) 17:45; 3. Brody Bender (M) 17:49; 4. Ryan Bikart (M) 18:43; 5. Nathan Barnett (M) 18:50; 6. Santino Carapel (S) 18:55; 7. Cody Templin (M) 18:59; 8. Jude Sterlin (M) 19:34; 9. Cameron Kautz (M) 20:02; 10. Tyler Lobos (M) 20:09
Girls
Milton 16
Shamokin 43
SHAMOKIN — Karenza Musser led the Black Panthers Saturday, finishing first in 22:28, as Milton cruised to the victory at Shamokin.
Emma East (22:53), Ryleigh Stewart (23:01) and Mercedez Farr (23:41) took second, third and fourth respectively.
Milton hosts Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Shamokin’s top runners were Aubrey Shultz (23:53) in fifth and Katlyn Brunson (24:44) in seventh.
Milton at Shamokin
1. Karenza Musser (M) 22:28; 2. Emma East (M) 22:53; 3. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 23:01; 4. Mercedez Farr (M) 23:41; 5. Aburey Shultz (S) 23:53; 6. Aliana Ayala (M) 24:09; 7. Katlyn Brunson (S) 24:44; 8. Jacklyn Hopple (M) 24:51; 9. Kate Amato (S) 26:07; 10. Kayla Harvey (S) 27:08
Tennis Lewisburg 3 Hughesville 2
LEWISBURG — Bekah Vance took a hard-fought three-set match at No. 1 singles and the Dragons swept the doubles matchups Saturday in Lewisburg.
In doubles action, Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman won at No. 1 and Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler won at No. 2.
Lewisburg improved to 2-6 and will travel to Montoursville on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.