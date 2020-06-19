The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper recently noted a need for volunteers — Susquehanna Stewards — to assist with promoting and protecting the massive 11,000-square-mile network of tributaries and communities within more than 20 counties that feed into the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River.
There are many ways currently in place to get involved:
• Financial help via donations are critically important and can be submitted at http://www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/donate.html.
• Anglers are encouraged to report the health of the fish they catch in our watershed. More on that, along with an interactive map of reports can be found at http://www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/report-a-concern.html.
• Anyone wishing to report a concern can email Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com. The organization is also seeking feedback from anyone in the watershed who has an interest in the river or its tributaries via its 2020 Susquehanna Survey (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-KU45e5B-XIqrgo6o6MHq678sIJDwNidDZ_mt4w1kV_uJKw/viewform).
An additional opportunity to be involved is via its Susquehanna Stewards program — an initiative where a dedicated team of volunteers who live in various diverse geographic locations within the watershed work directly with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper to protect and promote resources.
Susquehanna Stewards provide the eyes and ears within their communities that help alert the organization to certain issues, help share association information and initiatives with people within their region and they help connect valuable resources within their communities. They may be asked to help deliver programming and to help develop new initiatives.
Those participating in the Susquehanna Stewards program will be asked to provide regular updates to the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and will be expected to be good representatives of our group and be willing to work as a team to improve our river-based resources. Stewards may be asked to help in other ways utilizing their individual talents, may be considered for future positions within the association, etc.
Those who are interested in being considered for the Susquehanna Stewards program are requested to first take the 2020 Susquehanna Survey. In addition, fill out the form found (http://www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/stewards.html) at the bottom of the Susquehanna Stewards page.
