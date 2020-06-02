WILLIAMSPORT – Two Lycoming College student-athletes repeated their recognition as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by the periodical Diverse Issues in Higher Education in its May 28 issue.
Senior women’s soccer player Evelyn Torres (Round Lake, Ill./Round Lake) was named to the first team and junior cross country runner Guillermo Quintero (Austin, Texas/KIPP Austin) was named to the second team.
Diverse Issues established the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Program, named for the late tennis star, in 1992 to honor outstanding undergraduate students of color. Each sports scholar must be a non-freshman who competes in an intercollegiate sport, maintains a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50, and is active on his campus or in the community.
Torres earned first team honors for the second time in her career. She appeared in appeared in 19 career games and started two for the Warriors in three seasons with the team. She recorded her first career point with an assist against Penn State Schuylkill in 2017. An accounting major, she earned three MAC Academic Honor Roll accolades.
Torres was the president for Lycoming’s Habitat for Humanity and secretary for Latin American Student Organization. She also volunteered weekly downtown at THRIVE International Programs as an interpreter and translator for immigration legal services.
Quintero competed in all nine events with the cross country team in 2019. He ran a season-best 32:58.5 at the NCAA Mideast Regional and placed 134th in the MAC Championship, finishing in 33:12.3. He was a MAC Academic Honor Roll selection.
The Warriors have had 12 Arthur Ashe Sports Scholars in the past five years and have had 13 in the athletic department’s history.
