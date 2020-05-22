BLOOMSBURG — Junior Collin Hummel, a Lewisburg graduate, and sophomore Colton Schnars (Bellefonte/Bellefonte) of the Bloomsburg University men’s swimming team have been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-District At-Large First Team as announced, and selected, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). It marks the first such honor for both swimmers in their collegiate careers.
Hummel had another strong season in the pool for the Huskies as he earned his second career All-American accolade by helping the 200-yard freestyle relay to a 15th-place result at the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships. Prior to that, Hummel was a three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champion as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200- and 400-yard medley relay teams that captured gold at the conference meet. He earned two other All-PSAC nods by placing third overall in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.
All told, the junior is a two-time NCAA Division II All-American, a six-time PSAC champion, and an 11-time All-PSAC honoree. He has competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships in two of his three seasons with the Huskies.
Out of the pool, Hummel carries a 3.71 GPA as a marketing major. He is a two-time NCAA Scholar All-American as well as a two-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete. He also earned D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete honors in 2018-19.
Schnars, meanwhile, earned his first two All-American honors at the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 100-yard backstroke. Earlier in the year, Schnars was a four-time PSAC champion after earning gold in the 200-yard backstroke, the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the 200- and 400-yard medley relays. He added a second-place result in the 100-yard backstroke at the conference meet. During the course of the season, he broke the school record in both the 100-yard backstroke (48.75) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:48.31).
In just two seasons, Schnars is a two-time All-American, a five-time PSAC champion, and a ten-time All-PSAC member. He also won the program’s Performance Award in 2018-19.
Schnars holds a 3.52 GPA while majoring in health sciences. He was a PSAC Scholar-Athlete following the 2018-19 campaign.
The 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Sports included in the at-large classification are: Women’s beach volleyball, women’s bowling, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s water polo, and men’s wrestling.
The Academic All-District First Team honorees advance to the Academic All-America® ballot with those honorees being announced in June.
