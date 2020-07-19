SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University women’s track & field team as well as Sara Arbogast ’21 (Selinsgrove/Selinsgrove Area) and Chris Petraskie ’20 (Shamokin,/Shamokin Area) were all recognized for academic excellence as the US Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Track and Field Academic Awards were announced.
The River Hawks were one of 209 women’s programs to be honored as an USTFCCCA All-Academic Team after posting a 3.413 cumulative team grade point average for the 2019-20 academic year. The All-Academic Team Award recognizes those programs tallied a cumulative team GPA (not 2019-20 academic year, not semester) of all student-athletes who used a season of eligibility of at least a 3.1 on a 4.0 scale through the most recent semester/quarter.
This is Susquehanna’s 11th All-Academic Team Award since the 2005-06 season and eighth in the last 10 years. Five of the seven Landmark Conference schools with women’s track & field made the list as the University of Scranton led the way with the highest GPA (3.61) followed by Goucher College (3.52), Elizabethtown College (3.51), The Catholic University of America (3.50) and Susquehanna.
In addition, Arbogast and Petraskie both earned USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors (Men | Women). Both are repeat selections. Below is the criteria for being named an All-Academic athlete:
Minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale through the most recently completed grading period.
Must have finished the indoor season among the Top 50 individuals as listed on the descending order lists on TFRRS.
Arbogast is an international business major with a 3.77 GPA, who picked up USTFCCCA All-America honors after qualifying for the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships in the triple jump. She was seeded 18th heading into the national competition before they were canceled. Eight female SU athletes have combined for 14 All-Academic awards.
Petraskie posted a 3.66 GPA as he graduated from SU with a Bachelor of Science in computer science. He also garnered an USTFCCCA All-America award this season after notching his first career NCAA qualifying mark in the heptathlon. Petraskiewas seeded 13th heading into the NCAA Championships before the championships were canceled.
