ALMEDIA — Milton’s boys soccer team is still undefeated on the young season as the Black Panthers got a second-half goal from Carter Lilley to edge Central Columbia, 1-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference Division II action on Thursday.
Lilley scored off an assist from Conner Smith after Milton (3-0) fired 11 shots on Central Columbia on the night.
Tyler Flederbach made three saves to get the clean sheet for the Black Panthers, who next host Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Milton 1, Central Columbia 0at Central ColumbiaSecond half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith.
Shots: Milton, 11-6; Corners: Milton, 7-3; Saves:
Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 3; Central, Maddix Karns, 9.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — The HAC-I showdown between the Mustangs and the host Wildcats was postponed. The game will be made up Oct. 14.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 3
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Sara Harter, Chloe Hanselman and Brooke Catherman all scored to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Catherman’s goal came off a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Mifflinburg, which out-shot Southern 23-13 and got 11 saves from Jaden Keister.
Shikellamy 3
Milton 0
SUNBURY — The Braves scored a pair of goals in the third period to break open a close game and take the HAC-I win over the Black Panthers.
Larissa Shearer made 21 saves to lead Milton. Her save with just under 4 minutes left was the 1,000th of her career.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove 4
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Rockell Keister won once again at No. 2 singles to highlight the match for the Wildcats, who ultimately fell to the Seals in HAC-I action.
Following a tough first set, Keister went on to defeat Aver de Fazio, 7-6, 6-2.
In addition for Mifflinburg (0-8), Kylie Vasbinder lost a tough three-setter at No. 3 singles to McKenna Parker, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 1at MifflinburgSingles
1. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Destiny Jones, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Rockell Keister (M) def. Avery de Fazio, 7-6, 6-2. 3. McKenna Parker (S) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Emeline Snook-Maddie Rowan (S) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Murphy O’Brien-Eden Miller (S) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kisa Elliott, 6-0, 6-1.
Bloomsburg 3
Lewisburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — The Black Panthers won both doubles matches, but they narrowly fell to the Panthers in the HAC-II matchup.
Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman, after they fell 7-6 (7-4) in the first set of their No. 1 doubles match, came back with 6-2 and 6-3 victories in the next two sets to lead Lewisburg (1-6) on the day.
Also for the Green Dragons, the No. 2 doubles team of Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler won 6-2, 6-1; and at No. 3 singles Sofia Waughen lost a hard-fought match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Sarah Bower.
Bloomsburg 3, Lewisburg 2at BloomsburgSingles
1. Danna Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Brooke Keister (B) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Sarah Bower (B) def. Sofia Waughen, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Lily Yablonski-Abby Barrell, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-3. 2. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Megan Anderson-Brooke Garman, 6-2, 6-1.
Match 1
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
Match 2
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
JERSEY SHORE — Despite playing some close sets in both matches, the Black Panthers fell to the Bulldogs in HAC-I action.
Milton, which did get a win in the second match following a 6-0, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 doubles from Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell, falls to 2-8 with the two losses.
Match 1Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0Singles
1. Sam Machmer (JS) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-4. 2. Emilee Stetts (JS) def. Brooklyn Wade, 7-6, 6-4. 3. Riley Frazier (JS) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Celia Shemom-Hayley Shadle (JS) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 7-6, 6-3. 2. Rahel Hazman-Ama Lanks (JS) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-2, 6-3.
Match 2Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0Singles
1. Machmer (JS) def. Stamm, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Stetts (JS) def. Wade, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Frazier (JS) def. Nicholas, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
