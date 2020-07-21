Saturday results
JR. PREDATOR: 1. Carter Smith 2. Lathan Good 3. Darrin Adair
CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Cash Leiby 3. Hoyt Black
DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Delaine Lynn
ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook 2. Miranda Staggert 3. Heath Walton
ANIMAL 375: 1. Ashley Burd 2. Miles Burd
RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. Michael Nace 2. David Graybill III
CLONE 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Gideon Manbeck 3. Lucas Bowersox
ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Keaton Rice 3. Brayden Klinger
ADULT CAGED: 1. Frank Drumm 3. Miles Burd
PREDATOR 375: 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Cole Brown 3. Colby Walter
FLAT 350: 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Matt Burd 3. Carter Smith
ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Dreden Berkheimer 2. Matt Myers 3. Nakiaya Kerstetter
ROOKIE 2: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Garrison Zook
PREDATOR 410: 1. Carter Hosler 2. Dylan Gibbons 3. Wayne Ulrich
WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Mike Poorman
CLONE 340: 1. Jake Yoder 2. David Graybill III
Jr. Caged: 1. Dylan Klinger 2. Damien Hahn
Extra Heavies: 1. Mike Poorman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.