Saturday results

JR. PREDATOR: 1. Carter Smith 2. Lathan Good 3. Darrin Adair

CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Cash Leiby 3. Hoyt Black

DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Delaine Lynn

ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook 2. Miranda Staggert 3. Heath Walton

ANIMAL 375: 1. Ashley Burd 2. Miles Burd

RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. Michael Nace 2. David Graybill III

CLONE 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Gideon Manbeck 3. Lucas Bowersox

ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Keaton Rice 3. Brayden Klinger

ADULT CAGED: 1. Frank Drumm 3. Miles Burd

PREDATOR 375: 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Cole Brown 3. Colby Walter

FLAT 350: 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Matt Burd 3. Carter Smith

ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Dreden Berkheimer 2. Matt Myers 3. Nakiaya Kerstetter

ROOKIE 2: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Garrison Zook

PREDATOR 410: 1. Carter Hosler 2. Dylan Gibbons 3. Wayne Ulrich

WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Mike Poorman

CLONE 340: 1. Jake Yoder 2. David Graybill III

Jr. Caged: 1. Dylan Klinger 2. Damien Hahn

Extra Heavies: 1. Mike Poorman

