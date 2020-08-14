Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 8 4 .667 _

Atlanta 11 9 .550 1

New York 9 11 .450 3

Washington 6 9 .400 3½

Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 13 3 .813 _

St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½

Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6½

Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½

Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 12 6 .667 _

Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _

San Diego 11 9 .550 2

Arizona 8 11 .421 4½

San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 6 .667 _

Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1

Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½

Toronto 6 9 .400 4½

Boston 6 13 .316 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 12 7 .632 _

Detroit 9 7 .563 1½

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Cleveland 10 9 .526 2

Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 6 .684 _

Texas 8 9 .471 4

Houston 8 10 .444 4½

Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6

Seattle 7 13 .350 6½

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 1, (8)Montreal 0

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT

Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

(3)Washington 0, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2

Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD

(4)Boston 1, (5)Carolina 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2

Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 2, (8)Chicago 0

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1

Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(2)Colorado 1, (7)Arizona 0

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0

Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD

(3)Dallas 1, (6)Calgary 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4

Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD

(4)St. Louis 0, (5)Vancouver 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2

Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

y-Toronto 52 19 .732 —

x-Boston 48 24 .667 4½

x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½

x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 17½

New York 21 45 .318 28½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

y-Miami 44 28 .611 —

x-Orlando 33 40 .452 11½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½

Washington 25 47 .347 19

Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —

x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½

Chicago 22 43 .338 30

Detroit 20 46 .303 32½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 44 27 .620 —

x-Dallas 43 32 .573 3

Memphis 34 39 .466 11

San Antonio 32 39 .451 12

New Orleans 30 42 .417 14½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Denver 46 26 .639 —

x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 1½

x-Utah 44 28 .611 2

Portland 35 39 .473 12

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —

x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4

Phoenix 34 39 .466 19

Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Friday's Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 3 .667 —

Indiana 4 5 .444 2

Connecticut 3 6 .333 3

Washington 3 6 .333 3

Atlanta 2 7 .222 4

New York 1 8 .111 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 1 .889 —

Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1

Minnesota 6 3 .667 2

Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2

Phoenix 5 4 .556 3

Dallas 3 6 .333 5

Thursday's Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Invited RHP Jose Rodriguez to spring training and sent him to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Zack Little from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Cory Gearrin for assignment. Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas from alternate training Site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 45-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Antony Banda from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Scott Schebler outright to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Grimm on 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Rasmussen from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ray Black from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected contract of 3B Alec Bohm from alternate training site. Placed OF Adam Haseley on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Edgar Garcis for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP J.D. Hammer to spring training.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 3B Ty France to alternate training site. Activated SS Jorge Mateo from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DB C.J. Reavis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Jeffery Wheatley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Frankie Griffin.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT P.J. Hall. Waived OT David Steinmetz.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Malik Henry.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Deatrick Nichols. Waived DB Steven Parker and TE Bryce Sterk.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller. Released DL Nick Coe. Placed OL Dustin Woodard on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Spencer Nigh.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed C Spencer Long. Waived DE Alex Barrett.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Announced that the Club has mutually agreed to part ways with F Adama Diomande.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville's 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.

COLLEGE

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Michaela Kelsey as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.