Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Miami 8 4 .667 _ Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 New York 9 11 .450 3 Washington 6 9 .400 3½ Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4
W L Pct GB Chicago 13 3 .813 _ St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½ Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6½ Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½ Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9½
W L Pct GB Colorado 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _ San Diego 11 9 .550 2 Arizona 8 11 .421 4½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 5
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2 Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m. Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1 Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½ Toronto 6 9 .400 4½ Boston 6 13 .316 6½
W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ Detroit 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 10 9 .526 2 Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
W L Pct GB Oakland 13 6 .684 _ Texas 8 9 .471 4 Houston 8 10 .444 4½ Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m. Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
(1)Philadelphia 1, (8)Montreal 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
(3)Washington 0, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD
(4)Boston 1, (5)Carolina 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
(1)Las Vegas 2, (8)Chicago 0
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(2)Colorado 1, (7)Arizona 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD
(3)Dallas 1, (6)Calgary 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
(4)St. Louis 0, (5)Vancouver 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB y-Toronto 52 19 .732 — x-Boston 48 24 .667 4½ x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½ x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 17½ New York 21 45 .318 28½
W L Pct GB y-Miami 44 28 .611 — x-Orlando 33 40 .452 11½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½ Washington 25 47 .347 19 Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 — x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½ Chicago 22 43 .338 30 Detroit 20 46 .303 32½ Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 27 .620 — x-Dallas 43 32 .573 3 Memphis 34 39 .466 11 San Antonio 32 39 .451 12 New Orleans 30 42 .417 14½
W L Pct GB y-Denver 46 26 .639 — x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 1½ x-Utah 44 28 .611 2 Portland 35 39 .473 12 Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 — x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4 Phoenix 34 39 .466 19 Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Washington 96, Boston 90 Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122 Phoenix 128, Dallas 102 Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106 Utah 118, San Antonio 112 Orlando 133, New Orleans 127 Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
WNBA
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 — Indiana 4 5 .444 2 Connecticut 3 6 .333 3 Washington 3 6 .333 3 Atlanta 2 7 .222 4 New York 1 8 .111 5
W L Pct GB Seattle 8 1 .889 — Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1 Minnesota 6 3 .667 2 Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2 Phoenix 5 4 .556 3 Dallas 3 6 .333 5
Indiana 86, New York 79 Los Angeles 81, Washington 64 Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m. Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Invited RHP Jose Rodriguez to spring training and sent him to alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Zack Little from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Cory Gearrin for assignment. Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas from alternate training Site. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 45-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Antony Banda from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Scott Schebler outright to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Grimm on 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Rasmussen from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ray Black from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected contract of 3B Alec Bohm from alternate training site. Placed OF Adam Haseley on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Edgar Garcis for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP J.D. Hammer to spring training. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 3B Ty France to alternate training site. Activated SS Jorge Mateo from the 10-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DB C.J. Reavis. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Jeffery Wheatley. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Frankie Griffin. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT P.J. Hall. Waived OT David Steinmetz. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Malik Henry. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Deatrick Nichols. Waived DB Steven Parker and TE Bryce Sterk. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller. Released DL Nick Coe. Placed OL Dustin Woodard on the reserve/retired list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers from Jacksonville. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Spencer Nigh. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed C Spencer Long. Waived DE Alex Barrett. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava. East Coast Hockey League WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021. INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi. LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Announced that the Club has mutually agreed to part ways with F Adama Diomande. MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31. NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville’s 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000. COLLEGE DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Michaela Kelsey as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 8 4 .667 _
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1
New York 9 11 .450 3
Washington 6 9 .400 3½
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 3 .813 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½
Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6½
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½
Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 _
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _
San Diego 11 9 .550 2
Arizona 8 11 .421 4½
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1
Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½
Toronto 6 9 .400 4½
Boston 6 13 .316 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _
Detroit 9 7 .563 1½
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 _
Texas 8 9 .471 4
Houston 8 10 .444 4½
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 1, (8)Montreal 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
(3)Washington 0, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD
(4)Boston 1, (5)Carolina 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 2, (8)Chicago 0
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1
Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(2)Colorado 1, (7)Arizona 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD
(3)Dallas 1, (6)Calgary 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
(4)St. Louis 0, (5)Vancouver 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 52 19 .732 —
x-Boston 48 24 .667 4½
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½
x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 17½
New York 21 45 .318 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 28 .611 —
x-Orlando 33 40 .452 11½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½
Washington 25 47 .347 19
Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —
x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 44 27 .620 —
x-Dallas 43 32 .573 3
Memphis 34 39 .466 11
San Antonio 32 39 .451 12
New Orleans 30 42 .417 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 46 26 .639 —
x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 1½
x-Utah 44 28 .611 2
Portland 35 39 .473 12
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —
x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4
Phoenix 34 39 .466 19
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Friday's Games
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 —
Indiana 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut 3 6 .333 3
Washington 3 6 .333 3
Atlanta 2 7 .222 4
New York 1 8 .111 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 1 .889 —
Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1
Minnesota 6 3 .667 2
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3
Dallas 3 6 .333 5
Thursday's Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Invited RHP Jose Rodriguez to spring training and sent him to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Zack Little from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Cory Gearrin for assignment. Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas from alternate training Site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 45-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Antony Banda from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Scott Schebler outright to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Grimm on 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Rasmussen from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ray Black from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected contract of 3B Alec Bohm from alternate training site. Placed OF Adam Haseley on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Edgar Garcis for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP J.D. Hammer to spring training.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 3B Ty France to alternate training site. Activated SS Jorge Mateo from the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DB C.J. Reavis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Jeffery Wheatley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Frankie Griffin.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT P.J. Hall. Waived OT David Steinmetz.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Malik Henry.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Deatrick Nichols. Waived DB Steven Parker and TE Bryce Sterk.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller. Released DL Nick Coe. Placed OL Dustin Woodard on the reserve/retired list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers from Jacksonville.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Spencer Nigh.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed C Spencer Long. Waived DE Alex Barrett.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.
East Coast Hockey League
WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.
INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Announced that the Club has mutually agreed to part ways with F Adama Diomande.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville's 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.
COLLEGE
DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Michaela Kelsey as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.