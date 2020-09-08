Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 24 17 .585 _ Philadelphia 20 17 .541 2 Miami 18 18 .500 3½ New York 19 23 .452 5½ Washington 15 25 .375 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 24 18 .571 _ St. Louis 17 16 .515 2½ Milwaukee 18 21 .462 4½ Cincinnati 18 23 .439 5½ Pittsburgh 13 26 .333 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 12 .714 _ San Diego 26 17 .605 4½ San Francisco 21 21 .500 9 Colorado 20 21 .488 9½ Arizona 15 27 .357 15

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1 Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1 San Francisco 4, Arizona 2 San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 _ Toronto 23 18 .561 4½ New York 21 20 .512 6½ Baltimore 19 21 .475 8 Boston 14 28 .333 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 15 .634 _ Cleveland 26 15 .634 _ Minnesota 26 17 .605 1 Detroit 18 21 .462 7 Kansas City 14 28 .333 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 24 14 .632 _ Houston 21 20 .512 4½ Seattle 19 22 .463 6½ Los Angeles 17 25 .405 9 Texas 13 27 .325 12

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2 Seattle 8, Texas 4 Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1 Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2 Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 6, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m. Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 3, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Houston 1, L.A. Lakers 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2)Tampa Bay 1, (6)N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1)Las Vegas 0, (3)Dallas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

Sunday at Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367 laps, 49 points. 2. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 38. 3. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 38. 4. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367, 37. 5. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 367, 35. 6. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 367, 43. 7. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367, 37. 8. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 36. 9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367, 28. 10. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 367, 29. 11. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 26. 12. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 25. 13. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 40. 14. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 367, 23. 15. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 22. 16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367, 21. 17. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 20. 18. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 367, 34. 19. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 367, 18. 20. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367, 25. 21. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 366, 16. 22. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 366, 35. 23. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 14. 24. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 3. 25. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 364, 12. 26. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 364, 11. 27. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 363, 10. 28. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 362, 9. 29. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 360, 0. 30. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 360, 0. 31. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 357, 6. 32. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 356, 0. 33. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 351, 0. 34. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 349, 3. 35. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, overheating, 296, 0. 36. (18) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 245, 1. 37. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 234, 1. 38. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, transmission, 217, 1. 39. (36) James Davison, Ford, engine, 162, 1. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.25 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 47 minutes, 26 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.343 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-71; D.Hamlin 72; Ku.Busch 73-74; C.Elliott 75-83; Ku.Busch 84-85; M.Truex 86-117; C.Elliott 118; M.Truex 119-172; Ku.Busch 173; K.Harvick 174-181; A.Bowman 182; M.Truex 183-231; D.Hamlin 232-247; M.Truex 248-306; D.Hamlin 307-308; K.Harvick 309-319; C.Elliott 320-352; M.Truex 353-354; K.Harvick 355-367 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 5 times for 196 laps; C.Elliott, 4 times for 114 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 32 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 19 laps; Ku.Busch, 3 times for 5 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 8; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Dillon, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1; R.Blaney, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2087; 3. J.Logano, 2060; 4. B.Keselowski, 2055; 5. A.Bowman, 2052; 6. M.Truex, 2049; 7. C.Elliott, 2045; 8. A.Dillon, 2043; 9. W.Byron, 2042; 10. Ky.Busch, 2040; 11. Ku.Busch, 2037; 12. C.Bowyer, 2033; 13. A.Almirola, 2033; 14. C.Custer, 2030; 15. R.Blaney, 2016; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 2016.

Selinsgrove Speedway

Sunday results

410 sprints, 30 Laps: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 3) 21 Brian Brown 4) 5M Brent Marks 5) 48 Danny Dietrich 6) 12 Blane Heimbach 7) 51 Freddie Rahmer 8) 2 AJ Flick 9) 21 Brian Monteith 10) 11 TJ Stutts 11) 45 Jeff Halligan 12) 24 Lucas Wolfe 13) 35 Jason Shultz 14) 67 Justin Whittal 15) 33W Michael Walter 16) 12B Robert Ballou 17) 24B Dustin Baney 18) 99M Kyle Moody 19) 91 Kyle Reinhart 20) 5B Justin Barger 21) 19 Curt Stroup 22) 40 George Hobaugh 23) 39 Justin Peck 24) 5C Dylan Cisney DNQ: Greg Plank, Jason Wagner, Dylan Norris Limited Late Models, 30-Laps: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 10 Jared Miley 4) 22 Gregg Satterlee 5) 31 Jim Bernheisel 6) 27 Jim Yoder 7) 32 Shaun Jones 8) 06 Mike Lupfer 9) 22 Brett Schadel 10) 63 Nathan Long 11) 171 Bryan Bernheisel 12) 61 Ken Trevitz 13) 6 Donnie Schick 14) 2 Andrew Yoder 15) 9 Hayes Mattern 16) 11 Kirk Baker 17) 1 Gene Knaub 18) 4S David Scott 19) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 20) X Wyatt Scott 21) 33K Kyle Knapp 22) 10 Dave Stamm DNS: Jeremy Ohl, Andy Haus, DeShawn Gingerich, Dylan Yoder Roadrunners, 12-Laps: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 8 Will Brunson 3) 25J Nathan Romig 4) 0 Tom Brunson 5) 60 Jimmy Kessler 6) 12 Tom Underwood 7) 56 Bill Cooper 8) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 9) 8R Ryan Zook 10) 33 Curtis Lawton 11) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 12) 7JR Johnny Palm 13) 51 Hunter Whitcomb 14) 11 Keith Bissinger 15) 28 Miranda Minium 16) 63 Willy Holmes

Penns Creek Raceway

Saturday results

KID KART: 1. Rayce Weirick PREDATOR 375: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Cole Brown ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Karissa Springer 3. Kalyna Kepner WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Zane Snyder JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Darrin Adair ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Hoyt Black 2. Matthew Delancy 3. Ty Devore RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill III 2. David Graybill Jr. CLONE 375: 1. Hank Moore 2. Lucas Bowersox 3. Justin Wise JR. PREDATOR: 1. Lathan Good 2. Bryce Barr 3. Carter Smith ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Tyler Martin DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Delaine Linn FLAT 350: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Matt Frymoyer 3. Zach Nace JR. CAGED: 1. Damian Hahn ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Matt Myers EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Justin Wise 2. Josh Kerstetter 3. Kody Kreamer CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Charles Derr 3. David Graybill III ADULT CAGED: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Bryan Krautheim 3. Frank Drumm PREDATOR 410: 1. Robert Black 2. Eric Boozel 3. Hank Moore ROOKIE 2: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Landon Clayton 3. Jaxtyn Thomas MECHANICS RACE: 1. Dwayne Zimmerman 2. Matt Myers 3. Chet Roush

Clinton County Speedway

Friday results

RaceSaver Sprint Cars: 1. Aaron Jacobus 2. Dale Schweikart 3. Tylor Cochran 4. Larry McVay 5. Scott Lutz 6. Dakota Schweikart 7. Josh Beamer 8. Garret Bard 9. Ryan Lynn 10. Dylan Proctor 11. Kristina Pratt 12. John Walp 13. Jeffrey Weaver 14. Jared Zionkowski 15. Andrew Jacobs 16. Dave Guss Jr. 17. Ian Cummins 18. Derek Hauck 19. Jenna Shotz 20 Tom Weise 21 Matt Tebbs 22. Reed Thompson 23. Josh Fox 24. Frank Rusnock 25. Jim Kennedy 26. Fred Arnold Pro Stocks: 1. Noah Jensen 2. Cory Long 3. AY Schilling 4. Marc Bitler 5. Ray Rothfuss 6. AJ Stroup 7. Noah Kissinger 8. Tommy Dawson 9. Rich Fye 10. Kevin VanAmburg 11. Bradley Benton 12. Jason Smith 13. Danny Jensen 14. John Myers 15. Rooster Peters 16. Tod Geyer 17. Ron Shirk 18. Ron Majewski 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bitner 2. Nick Whitesel 3. Ethan Spotts 4. Jeff Haefke 5. Troy Whitesel 6. Dan Wertman 7. Logan Hammaker 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Kyler Stahl 10. Dustin Roberts 11. Corbin Leiby 12. Hunter Zimmerman 13. John Roberts 14. Mathew Dixson 15. James Bigler 16. Doug Reinard 17. Preston Bierly 18. Buddy Kramer 19. Levi Brungard 20. Jeffrey Weaver 21. Bobby Sanso 22. Gary Keister 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bitner 2. Trevor Teats 3. Johnny Smith 4. Tyson Mowery 5. Jeff Gyuina 6. Mitchell Holden 7. AJ Bast 8. Jeffrey Weaver 9. Shawn Doebrick 10. Dermot Thompson 11. Jay Corder 12. Joe Petyak 13. Dan Tripoli 14. Mikey Smith 15. Garrett Bard 16. Derek Swartz DNS Cody Hauck 4 Cylinders: 1. Sam Creveling 2. Josh Morton 3. Sterling Kepner 4. Tyler Watson 5. Michael Luther 6. Kennedey Courter 7. Scott Englert 8. Dylan Craft 9. Eric Miller 10. Virgil Myer 11. Chris Small 12. Skylar Witchley 13. Kyle Strouse 14. Chelsie Harris 15. Tim Muthler 16. Jonathan Stringfellow 17. Maddox Smith 18. Brett Shirk 19. Michael Boring 20. Matt Cauffman 21. Jimmy Delozier 22. Chris Orwig 23. William Kephart 24. Matthew Zimmerman.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Actived RHP Carson Fulmer. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Plaecd RHP Chris Devenski and LHP Blake Taylor (retroactive to Sept. 6) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Humberto Castellanos and Chase De Jong from alternate training site. Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Cody Stashak from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Casey Sadler to active roster. Placed INF/OF Sam Haggerty on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 5. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font and OF Teoscar Hernandez (retroactive to Sept. 6) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley and OF Jonathan Davis from alternate training site. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas from alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy Hamilton off waivers from the New York Mets. Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Transfered CF Harold Ramirez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Recalled Monte Harrison from alternate training site. Placed LHP Brandon Leibrandt on the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHI PHILLIES — Optioned Mauricio Llovera to alternate training site. Recalled Connor Brogdon from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jorge Ona from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released SS Abiatal Avelino. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Dakota Bacus on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Bourque from alternate training site. Sent 2B wimer Difo outright to alternate training site. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA COMMISIONERS — Fined G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived/injured WR Johnnie Dixon. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Dean Marlowe and WR Andre Roberts. Placed WR Isaiah Hodgins and G Jon Feliciano on injured reserved. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Colin Thompson. Waived DE Efe Obada and S Kenny Robinson. Placed WR Keith Kirkwood and CB Eli Apple on injured reserved. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Isaiah Irving. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Resigned CB Terry McTyer. Placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserved. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, LBs Joe Thomas and Justin March. Placed WR Ventell Bryant, T La’el Collins and LB Sean Lee on injured reserved. DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson and G Oday Aboushi. Placed CB Mike Ford and RB Bo Scarbrough on injured reserved. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Kabion Ento and LB Kamal Martin on injured reserved. Signed CB Parry Nickerson. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Isaiah Coulter and CB Gareon Conley on injured reserved. Signed OL Brent Qvale and LS Jon Weeks. Placed CB Gareon Conley and WR Isaiah Coulter on injured reserved. Signed NT Auzoyah Alufohai, OLB Davin Bellamy, CB Anthony Chesley, ILB Nate Hall, WRs Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell Jr., OL Jerald Hawkins, G Cordel Iwuagwu, C Greg Mancz, T Elijah Nkansah, S Jonathan Owens, RBs Scottie Philips and C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Chaz Green. Claimed DT Eli Ankou off waivers from Cleveland. Placed TE Trey Burton and DT Sheldon Day on injured reserved. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the pratice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed T Sam Young and LB Kyle Wilber. Placed QB Marcus Mariota and LB Tanner Muse on injured reserved. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Salvon Ahmed, WRs Antonio Callaway, Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole, DE Nick Coe, S Brian Cole, CBs Javaris Davis and Tae Hayes, S Nate Holley, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, DT Benito Jones, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, DE Tyshun Render, QB Jake Rudock, CB Ken Webster to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor. Placed DT Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on injured reserved. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. Waived TE Rysen John. Placed LB David Mayo on injured reserved. Signed S Sean Chandler to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Signed C Josh Andrews, TE Daniel Brown and S Matthias Farley. Placed WRs Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith, LB Patrick Onwuasor, DE Jabari Zuniga and G Cameron Clarke on injured reserved. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Cre’von LeBlanc. Placed WR Quez Watkins and S Will Parks on injured reserved. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt. Waived QB Devlin Hodges. Released P Jordan Berry. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed FB Nick Bellore. Waived CB Linden Stephens. Placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserved. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Cameron Batson. Placed DB Dane Cruikshank on injured reserved. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred MF Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez to Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed transfer fee. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived D Kaiya McCullough at her request in order to pursue opportunities overseas. COLLEGE DAVIS & ELKINS COLLEGE — Hired new head softball coach, Elle Fracker. GREEN BAY — Hired Mehryn Kraker as assistant women’s basketball coach. SOUTHERN MISS. — Named assistant coach Scotty Walden football interim head coach. THIEL COLLEGE — Hired Emma Polinski (Brunswick, Ohio/Trinity) as the program’s assistant coach. TUSCULUM — Named Michaela Myhre to the Tusculum University women’s soccer coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

