Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 24 17 .585 _ Philadelphia 20 17 .541 2 Miami 18 18 .500 3½ New York 19 23 .452 5½ Washington 15 25 .375 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 24 18 .571 _ St. Louis 17 16 .515 2½ Milwaukee 18 21 .462 4½ Cincinnati 18 23 .439 5½ Pittsburgh 13 26 .333 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 12 .714 _ San Diego 26 17 .605 4½ San Francisco 21 21 .500 9 Colorado 20 21 .488 9½ Arizona 15 27 .357 15
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1 Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1 San Francisco 4, Arizona 2 San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 _ Toronto 23 18 .561 4½ New York 21 20 .512 6½ Baltimore 19 21 .475 8 Boston 14 28 .333 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 15 .634 _ Cleveland 26 15 .634 _ Minnesota 26 17 .605 1 Detroit 18 21 .462 7 Kansas City 14 28 .333 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 24 14 .632 _ Houston 21 20 .512 4½ Seattle 19 22 .463 6½ Los Angeles 17 25 .405 9 Texas 13 27 .325 12
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2 Seattle 8, Texas 4 Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1 Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2 Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 6, Houston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m. Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 3, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Houston 1, L.A. Lakers 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(2)Tampa Bay 1, (6)N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(1)Las Vegas 0, (3)Dallas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Sunday at Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.37 miles
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367 laps, 49 points. 2. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 38. 3. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 38. 4. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367, 37. 5. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 367, 35. 6. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 367, 43. 7. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367, 37. 8. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 36. 9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367, 28. 10. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 367, 29. 11. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 26. 12. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 25. 13. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 40. 14. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 367, 23. 15. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 22. 16. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367, 21. 17. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 20. 18. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 367, 34. 19. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 367, 18. 20. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367, 25. 21. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 366, 16. 22. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 366, 35. 23. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 14. 24. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 3. 25. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 364, 12. 26. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 364, 11. 27. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 363, 10. 28. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 362, 9. 29. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 360, 0. 30. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 360, 0. 31. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 357, 6. 32. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 356, 0. 33. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 351, 0. 34. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 349, 3. 35. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, overheating, 296, 0. 36. (18) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 245, 1. 37. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 234, 1. 38. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, transmission, 217, 1. 39. (36) James Davison, Ford, engine, 162, 1. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.25 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 47 minutes, 26 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.343 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-71; D.Hamlin 72; Ku.Busch 73-74; C.Elliott 75-83; Ku.Busch 84-85; M.Truex 86-117; C.Elliott 118; M.Truex 119-172; Ku.Busch 173; K.Harvick 174-181; A.Bowman 182; M.Truex 183-231; D.Hamlin 232-247; M.Truex 248-306; D.Hamlin 307-308; K.Harvick 309-319; C.Elliott 320-352; M.Truex 353-354; K.Harvick 355-367 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 5 times for 196 laps; C.Elliott, 4 times for 114 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 32 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 19 laps; Ku.Busch, 3 times for 5 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 8; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Dillon, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1; R.Blaney, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2087; 3. J.Logano, 2060; 4. B.Keselowski, 2055; 5. A.Bowman, 2052; 6. M.Truex, 2049; 7. C.Elliott, 2045; 8. A.Dillon, 2043; 9. W.Byron, 2042; 10. Ky.Busch, 2040; 11. Ku.Busch, 2037; 12. C.Bowyer, 2033; 13. A.Almirola, 2033; 14. C.Custer, 2030; 15. R.Blaney, 2016; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 2016.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Sunday results
410 sprints, 30 Laps: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 3) 21 Brian Brown 4) 5M Brent Marks 5) 48 Danny Dietrich 6) 12 Blane Heimbach 7) 51 Freddie Rahmer 8) 2 AJ Flick 9) 21 Brian Monteith 10) 11 TJ Stutts 11) 45 Jeff Halligan 12) 24 Lucas Wolfe 13) 35 Jason Shultz 14) 67 Justin Whittal 15) 33W Michael Walter 16) 12B Robert Ballou 17) 24B Dustin Baney 18) 99M Kyle Moody 19) 91 Kyle Reinhart 20) 5B Justin Barger 21) 19 Curt Stroup 22) 40 George Hobaugh 23) 39 Justin Peck 24) 5C Dylan Cisney DNQ: Greg Plank, Jason Wagner, Dylan Norris Limited Late Models, 30-Laps: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 10 Jared Miley 4) 22 Gregg Satterlee 5) 31 Jim Bernheisel 6) 27 Jim Yoder 7) 32 Shaun Jones 8) 06 Mike Lupfer 9) 22 Brett Schadel 10) 63 Nathan Long 11) 171 Bryan Bernheisel 12) 61 Ken Trevitz 13) 6 Donnie Schick 14) 2 Andrew Yoder 15) 9 Hayes Mattern 16) 11 Kirk Baker 17) 1 Gene Knaub 18) 4S David Scott 19) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 20) X Wyatt Scott 21) 33K Kyle Knapp 22) 10 Dave Stamm DNS: Jeremy Ohl, Andy Haus, DeShawn Gingerich, Dylan Yoder Roadrunners, 12-Laps: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 8 Will Brunson 3) 25J Nathan Romig 4) 0 Tom Brunson 5) 60 Jimmy Kessler 6) 12 Tom Underwood 7) 56 Bill Cooper 8) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 9) 8R Ryan Zook 10) 33 Curtis Lawton 11) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 12) 7JR Johnny Palm 13) 51 Hunter Whitcomb 14) 11 Keith Bissinger 15) 28 Miranda Minium 16) 63 Willy Holmes
Penns Creek Raceway
Saturday results
KID KART: 1. Rayce Weirick PREDATOR 375: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Cole Brown ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Karissa Springer 3. Kalyna Kepner WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Zane Snyder JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Darrin Adair ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Hoyt Black 2. Matthew Delancy 3. Ty Devore RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill III 2. David Graybill Jr. CLONE 375: 1. Hank Moore 2. Lucas Bowersox 3. Justin Wise JR. PREDATOR: 1. Lathan Good 2. Bryce Barr 3. Carter Smith ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Tyler Martin DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Delaine Linn FLAT 350: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Matt Frymoyer 3. Zach Nace JR. CAGED: 1. Damian Hahn ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Matt Myers EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Justin Wise 2. Josh Kerstetter 3. Kody Kreamer CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Charles Derr 3. David Graybill III ADULT CAGED: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Bryan Krautheim 3. Frank Drumm PREDATOR 410: 1. Robert Black 2. Eric Boozel 3. Hank Moore ROOKIE 2: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Landon Clayton 3. Jaxtyn Thomas MECHANICS RACE: 1. Dwayne Zimmerman 2. Matt Myers 3. Chet Roush
Clinton County Speedway
Friday results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.