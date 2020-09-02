MILTON – Area tennis teams are ready to hit the courts as the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference season is about to get underway, and the Milton Black Panthers, especially, are aiming to make up for missed opportunities.
Milton missed the District 4 playoffs by a single win a season ago, and coach Jenny Counsil is expecting her players to be in the thick of the postseason hunt once again.
“Obviously, we always look to make districts so that’s our goal as always. Last year we missed it by one (match),” said Counsil. “The girls are definitely ready to begin play after all this confusion, and we’re so happy with the PIAA moving forward with fall sports.
“We have a semi-young team, but practices last week looked promising,” added Counsil.
And although the Black Panthers lost three key players from last year’s team, including sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold, who accounted for 18 wins between them, Counsil will be counting on returning seniors Alanna Stamm, Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell to help fill those shoes.
Stamm, Counsil and Chappell all played doubles a year ago, with Counsil going 5-9 in the No. 1 spot with Brooklyn Wade, and Stamm and Chappell going 8-7 at No. 2.
Wade, however, will be playing in one of the singles spots for the Black Panthers this year.
“Alanna, Mackenzie and Maddy are all in their third year, so they bring experience,” said coach Counsil. “Wade was my rookie of the year last year, and she will be a singles player this year.”
In addition, newcomer Lydia Crawford also has expectations from her coach.
“My new freshman, Crawford, is athletic and a great fit to our team. She has real potential,” said Milton’s coach.
And with the low turnout this year coach Counsil needs her team to stay injury free, especially with a tough HAC-I schedule looming.
“Just keeping the girls able to play and keeping them healthy is important this year for me. I think the kids need sports back in their lives, so we’re going to do our best to get the season in whether we’re winning or losing,” said Milton’s coach.
“I think our division is always very competitive, but we are usually right in the running and it’s always very close whether your sitting right at .500 or just below and miss out on districts. Central mountain is always my favorite match because they are just so respectful and fun to be around, but boy do they bring it!”
Lewisburg
The Green Dragons have a lot to improve upon from last season, but coach Sam Harer is liking what he sees from his team so far heading into the HAC-II play.
“I feel that my team is ready to play! We have been having open courts two days a week all summer. The ladies have been putting in a lot of work this offseason,” said Harer, whose team went 2-16 a year ago. “I look at this season as an adventure like Jumanji — not knowing what is going to happen throughout the season — but I have been working hard with my players to adapt to the changes.”
But after some struggles the past couples of seasons, Harer is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“After two years of rebuilding this program, I think we are moving in the right direction,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Many of my younger players have a better interest of the game, and now they just go out to play in their free time.”
Leading the way will be seniors Bekah Vance and Sofia Waughen, along with junior Ayra Tufail. Vance posted a 7-10 mark in singles play last season.
“This year is going to be very competitive with challenges as I have many jayvee players who are hungry to break into the top-10 ladder. My top key players — Vance, Tufail and Waughen — all played last year and have the experience playing varsity and leading the team,” said Harer.
“My outlook on the Heartland-II this year is that I feel many teams have lost many seniors and will be in rebuilding mode. The top teams in this division will be Central Columbia, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Bloomsburg.”
Mifflinburg
In the five-year history of the Mifflinburg girls tennis team, the Wildcats have yet to punch their ticket into the District 4 team tournament.
For first-year coach Matt Wells, he’s looking to inch Mifflinburg closer to that goal of reaching districts along with bettering his team’s record from a year ago as well.
“We’re hoping to be more competitive in the conference this year. Our first goal is to improve upon our number of wins from last season (last year we finished our season with two wins and we had several close losses),” said Wells. “Our second goal is to qualify for team districts for the first time. This is Mifflinburg’s 5th year with a girls tennis team and we’re still working towards qualifying for districts for the first time.
“As a coach, I think it will be a successful year if we can continue to show growth this season. In order to do that, our girls are going to have to push themselves throughout the entire season to keep improving and work towards playing smart, aggressive tennis,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Seniors Rockell Keister and Kylie Vasbinder, along with junior Tayah Lamey, will be Mifflinburg’s three singles players and will be leaders of the team.
“All of our players are expected to play in new positions in our lineup this year, so every single player needs to step up,” said Wells. “All of our girls are very motivated right now to work towards their goal of qualifying for team districts. Our top three players have quite a bit of varsity experience, and the girls have created a very positive and uplifting environment.
“Keister is bringing some singles experience with her. She got some experience playing at No. 3 singles as a junior last year,” added Wells. “Our top three players are all close in ability and are all competing strongly amongst each other. That competition should push them to play their best to earn their spots in the lineup.”
The lineup, however, will be small, which will hurt the Wildcats’ progress with their younger players.
“We have a smaller team this year. We won’t have many jayvee matches because of the size of our team, so our younger girls won’t have the opportunity to gain experience at the jayvee level,” said Wells. “We typically use jayvee matches to develop and prepare our younger players for future seasons.
And as far as the HAC-I?
“Central Mountain and Williamsport typically have very strong teams, so I expect them to continue to be strong this season, but I expect there to be a lot of competition among the rest of the teams in the conference,” said Wells. “Central Mountain and Williamsport will be very tough matches for us, but I hope we can be competitive with the rest of the teams in the conference.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Samuel Harer, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Andrew McNeil.
Last year’s record: 2-16.
Key losses: Becca Brown, Hannah Castellan, Audrey Harer, Olivia Manner.
Returning starters: Bekah Vance, sr.; Ayra Tufail, jr.; Sofia Waughen, sr.
Remaining roster: Mia Kazakavage, sr.; Autumn Sena, sr.; Eli Yarnell, sr.; Julia Kaszuba, jr.; Bridget Kinnaman, jr.; Kassie McTammany, jr.; Jennaye Pointer, jr.; Tara Clark, jr.; Kathleen Fessler, jr.; Grace Hilkert,jr.; Kathleen Beers, so.; Grace Bruckhart, so.; Sonja Johnson, so.; Mattison Lytle, so.; Torrence Spicher, so.; Jayden Thomas, so.; Vivian Vance, fr.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 1st season.
Assistant coach: Dana Godshall.
Last year’s records: 4-13, 2-10 HAC-I.
Key losses: Abby Underhill, Kiara Gilroy, Amber Leitzel.
Returning starters: Rockell Keister, sr.; Kylie Vasbinder, sr.; Tayah Lamey, jr.
Remaining roster: Destiny Jones, jr.; Rebecca Reimer, sr.; Kassidy Reedy, jr.; Alexis Scopelliti, jr.; Kisa Elliott, fr.; Kooper Haines, fr.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Jenny Counsil, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Rich Counsil.
Last year’s record: 6-8.
Key losses: Hannah Seebold, Haley Seebold and Payton Ritter.
Returning starters: Mackenzie Counsil, sr.; Maddy Chappell, sr.; Alanna Stamm, sr.
Remaining roster: Jordyn Aungst, jr.; Leslie Krebs, jr.; Brooklyn Wade, so.; Addy Ayala, so.; Maddy Nicholas, so.; Lydia Crawford, fr.; Aubree Carl, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.