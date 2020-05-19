DANVILLE — The 17th Annual Schumacher Rugby Football Classic scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Hess Recreation Area, 843 Meadow Lane, Danville.
Opening ceremonies are tentatively set for 10:30 a.m.
The Schumacher Rugby Football Classic is an open and free event for all adult rugby footballers designed to promote the sport of rugby union football in the north-central Susquehanna River Valley.
Questions may be directed to Kathy and Ralph Schumacher at 570-764-8842, 570-759-0193 or via email at rkschumacher@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.