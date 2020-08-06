Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Miami 5 1 .833 _ Atlanta 8 5 .615 ½ Washington 4 5 .444 2½ Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3 New York 5 8 .385 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 2 .833 _ Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4½ St. Louis 2 3 .400 4½ Cincinnati 5 7 .417 5 Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 8
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 8 3 .727 _ Los Angeles 9 4 .692 _ San Diego 7 6 .538 2 San Francisco 6 7 .462 3 Arizona 4 8 .333 4½
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1 Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0 Toronto 2, Atlanta 1 Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1 San Francisco 4, Colorado 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6 Arizona 14, Houston 7 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Today’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd. Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 9 2 .818 _ Baltimore 5 6 .455 4 Toronto 4 5 .444 4 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4½ Boston 4 8 .333 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 2 .833 _ Chicago 7 5 .583 3 Cleveland 7 6 .538 3½ Detroit 5 5 .500 4 Kansas City 3 10 .231 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 8 4 .667 _ Houston 6 5 .545 1½ Seattle 5 8 .385 3½ Los Angeles 4 8 .333 4 Texas 3 7 .300 4
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0 Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0 Toronto 2, Atlanta 1 Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1 Oakland 6, Texas 4 Arizona 14, Houston 7 Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Today’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m. Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Toronto 49 18 .731 — x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½ x-Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8½ Brooklyn 32 36 .471 17½ New York 21 45 .318 27½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB x-Miami 43 25 .632 — Orlando 32 37 .464 11½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½ Washington 24 44 .353 19 Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½ Central Division W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 — x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB x-Houston 42 25 .627 — x-Dallas 41 29 .586 2½ Memphis 32 37 .464 11 San Antonio 29 38 .433 13 New Orleans 29 38 .433 13 Northwest Division W L Pct GB x-Denver 45 23 .662 — x-Utah 43 25 .632 2 x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2½ Portland 31 38 .449 14½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 24 Pacific Division W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6 Phoenix 29 39 .426 22½ Sacramento 28 39 .418 23 Golden State 15 50 .231 35 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference Wednesday’s Games Utah 124, Memphis 115 Denver 132, San Antonio 126 Philadelphia 107, Washington 98 Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86 Toronto 109, Orlando 99 Boston 149, Brooklyn 115 Today’s Games New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Utah at San Antonio, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m. Saturday’s Games L.A. Clippers at Portland, 1 p.m. Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Saturday, Aug. 1
At Toronto Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1 Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT At Edmonton Chicago 6, Edmonton 4 Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1
Sunday, Aug. 2
At Toronto Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 Columbus 2, Toronto 0 At Edmonton Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 Arizona 4, Nashville 3 Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Monday, Aug. 3
At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1 At Edmonton Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2 Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3 Edmonton 6, Chicago 3
Tuesday, Aug. 4
At Toronto Islanders 4, Florida 2 Toronto 3, Columbus, 0 Carolina 4, Rangers 1, Carolina Hurricanes win series 3-0 At Edmonton Nashville 4, Arizona 2 Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2 Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At Toronto Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3 At Edmonton Arizona 4, Nashville 1 Colorado 4, Dallas 0 Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Thursday, Aug. 6
At Toronto Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m. At Edmonton Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 2:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
At Toronto Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m. Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. At Edmonton Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m. Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m. Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
At Toronto Washington vs. Boston, TBD x-Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD At Edmonton Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD x-Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9
At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD At Edmonton St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD x-Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD x-Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD (x-if necessary)
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 — Washington 3 2 .600 1 Atlanta 2 3 .400 2 Indiana 2 3 .400 2 Connecticut 0 5 .000 4 New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 1 .800 — Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1 Phoenix 3 2 .600 1 Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1 Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 92, New York 66 Las Vegas 83, Washington 77 Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75
Today’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. Saturday’s Games Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m. Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list. Optioned OF DJ Stewart to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Sent C Oscar Hernandez outright to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Julio Teheran from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Derek Fisher on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from the Taxi Squad.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. Activated RF Nick Markakis from the restricted list. COLORADO ROCKIES — Added C Brian Serven to the 60-man player pool and assigned him to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF/OF JT Riddle from the IL. Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Genesis Cabrera from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of 2B Max Schrock and RHP Roel Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed IF Rangel Ravelo on the 10-day IL. Added C Jose Godoy to the Taxi Squad.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice and WR Andre Patton. ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ahmad Thomas and DB Rojesterman Farris. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Antonio Williams, LB Mike Bell and DE Jonathan Woodard. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off of waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Jeremy Hill. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Isaiah Zuber. NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of the 2020 season. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed FS D.J. Reed of waivers from San Francisco. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown from the PUP.
SOCCER
Major League Scoocer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Dru Yearwood from Brentford F.C.
USL Championship
USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Jackson Conway for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Miami FC during a July 29 match. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Bolu Akinyode for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against North Carolina FC during an August 1 match. Suspended Charleston Battery M Jarad van Schaik for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a July 31 match. Suspended Portland Timbers 2 D Max Ornstil for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Reno 1868 FC during a July 29 match.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived D Erin Greene.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.