WILLIAMSPORT — After winning the 2019-20 MAC Commonwealth Championship with a team that featured just one senior, Lycoming College men’s basketball head coach Mike McGarvey this week announced an incoming class of five student-athletes. The group will help solidify the team as it moves to the MAC Freedom for the 2020-21 season.
The group will feature two players from District 4, as former rivals Austin Loe (Montoursville/Montoursville) and Mavin James (Danville/Danville) will team up. The class also includes two scoring guards from large schools in Brendon Blackson (Laurel, Md./Laurel) and Steven Hamilton (Phoenixville/Phoenixville) as well as Tyler Case (Fleninge, Sweden/Filbornaskolan), who has experience in two of Sweden’s best basketball leagues.
The Warriors finished the 2019-20 season with a nine-win improvement from 2018-19, going 20-9 overall as it captured its third MAC Commonwealth Championship in five years and its first under second-year head coach McGarvey.
The recruiting class:
Brendon Blackson, G, 6-1, Laurel, Md./Laurel – A three-year letterwinner as a guard at Laurel … a second-team all-league selection as a senior … averaged 18.5 points as a junior … listed as a player to watch in Prince George’s County High Schools Basketball Yearbook in 2019-20.
Tyler Case, G/F, 6-3, Fleninge, Sweden/Filbornaskolan — Played with Helsingborg’s SuperEttan team in 2019-20 … averaged 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20 … played in seven games in 2017-18 in the BasketEttan, averaging 2.3 points per game … helped team win the south division regular season that year.
Austin Loe, F/C, 6-5, Montoursville/ Montoursville Area – A four-year letterwinner as a forward at Montoursville Area … helped team to three appearances in state tournament and two district titles … helped team to a district title as a senior, scoring 16 points in championship game, and added 16 more in first round of state tournament … battled injuries during the season, appearing in just 11 games, but averaged 11.4 points per game … earned third-team all-area and first-team all-league honors as a junior after averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game … averaged 7.8 points off the bench as a sophomore.
Steven Hamilton, G, 6-0, Phoenixville/ Phoenixville Area – A four-year letterwinner at Phoenixville Area … a second-team all-area and first-team all-conference selection as a senior after averaging 13.6 points per game … averaged 8.6 points as a junior and 7.4 points as a sophomore, when he earned second-team all-conference honors … also a member of the track and field team.
Mavin James, G/F, 6-4, Danville/Danville Area – A four-year letterwinner at Danville Area … averaged 12.9 points as a senior to lead team, which made it to the district finals and earned second straight trip to state tournament … earned second-team all-area and first-team all-league honors for his efforts … averaged 10.4 points as a junior while helping team to a district title and earning all-league honors … a third-team all-league pick as a sophomore … also a four-year letterwinner in track and field … took sixth in high jump as a junior with a personal-best 5-11 leap … took seventh in the event (5-10) as a sophomore and finished 11th in the long jump (19-4.5) … also a four-year letterwinner in golf, carding a 100 to take 32nd at the district championship as a senior … took 27th as a sophomore, posting a 93.
