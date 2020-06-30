SELINSGROVE – After a week off on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day, Selinsgrove Speedway will return to action next week, on July 11, with the biggest race of the year for 360 sprint cars at the Snyder County oval.
The track will host the 20th annual Mach 1 Chassis 360 Sprint National Open, offering a total purse worth nearly $17,000 for the 360 sprints.
The Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars will also be on the racing program along with action for limited late models.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing slated for 7:30.
Passing points earned in the heat races will be used to line up the 30-lap Mach 1 Chassis National Open with $5,000 posted for the winner. There will be no time trials.
The event will pay $300 just to start for the sprinters.
Started in 2008 by sprint car driver Mark Smith, Mach 1 Chassis features all the latest manufacturing and welding equipment to build top-of-the-line racecar chassis and parts.
Selinsgrove Speedway will host the Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling Center Summer Championships for Modern Heritage 410 sprints and super late models on Saturday night, July 25, along with the A & A Auto Stores Roadrunner 20.
July 25 will also be Armed Forces Appreciation Night at the track, affording free general admission for past or present members of the military, with identification.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing slated for 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.