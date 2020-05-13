SELINSGROVE — The “Posse Unleashed” 410 sprint car, non-spectator, non-social special slated for this Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway has been canceled at the request of the governor’s office.
“We are extremely disappointed at the heavy-handed approach and response by the governor’s office to our good business practices in an effort to race at the track,” says oval co-promoter Mike Heffner.
“Not only did the state lead us on a wild goose chase by approving our plans and then reversing course mid-stream which caused us significant financial loss, but then when faced with a reasonable and flexible request to see the event completed, the governor’s office simply refused to show any interest or workability in remedying the issue.
“We are very dissatisfied with not only this decision but with how the entire situation was handled. It is a glaring example of failure in leadership by the state during this trying time,” Heffner summarized.
The cancelation of the event means that all entry fees previously collected for the event will be fully refunded by the speedway in the coming days.
Questions can be directed to promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com.
Selinsgrove Speedway remains optimistic that it can and will see a return to racing action during mid-season and indeed plans are in place to see the historic oval resume action as soon as possible. The speedway is currently evaluating a plan for hosting conservative practice sessions during the coming weeks and will make announcements about that plan in the near future.
