Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Tuesday, June 9
After graduation on Thursday night (what a special and memorable night for Milton!) our family of five got in Lindsey, the mini-van, and came down to Ocean City on Friday morning. How amazing it is to be in a new place after months of staying at home! It has been great to have five days where that computer lid stayed shut. I laugh at myself when I read my entry from last week and think about the naïve hopes I had about the virtual “interest” meeting. On the plus side, 15 athletes logged in to the meeting and that included many of my returning guys and girls squads. On the down side, no one tuned in that has not previously run for us, so recruiting remains to be a challenge.
Rod (Harris, the Milton athletic director) and I talked a few times today trying to work through some thoughts: I can’t send a mailer home because we are a digital school, but the school collected the laptops so e-mailing the students may be futile. Rod is willing to work with me. For now, I just have to get a gameplan together and may have to recognize that recruiting might just happen after the students are back in school. Rod also shared with me that he is busy putting together a Milton-specific plan for re-starting athletics.
We discussed the National Federation’s plans. Obviously, we will follow PIAA and Milton guidelines so these NFHS guidelines are just that – guidelines. It is at least comforting to see them list cross country as a “lower risk” sport that should be able to start without delay. Many of the NFHS recommendations seem simple enough: Not sharing water bottles, cleaning after using the weight room and health screenings before practice — I was happy to see that although wearing a mask is important during down times, they don’t recommend wearing a mask while running.
However, some recommendations could fundamentally change our sport: Juxtapose the recommendation of a “staggered start” with the iconic beginning of a cross country invitational. Rod reminded me that right now the focus is on getting the athletes in and safely practicing – competition is months in the future. Made me think of Allen Iverson and talking about “practice.”
