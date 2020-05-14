WILLIAMSPORT — Out of an abundance of caution, the Williamsport Crosscutters and Hope Enterprises have jointly announced the cancelation of this year’s Cutters 5K Race, originally scheduled for June 27.
“While this is one of our signature charity events and important to The Hope Foundation, the race committee unanimously felt that this decision was the appropriate one given the situation related to COVID-19,” stated Gabe Sinicropi Cutters vice president of Marketing and Public Relations.
Proceeds from the event, which has been held for the past nine years, benefit The Hope Foundation. Last year’s Cutters 5K attracted almost 200 participants and raised over $21,000.
Hope’s President and CEO Rob Labatch said, “We are grateful for the support of the Williamsport Crosscutters and look forward to the continuation of our partnership in 2021.”
An update on the Williamsport Crosscutters 2020 season is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.