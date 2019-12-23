HS wrestling
Warrior Run 45
Central Columbia 36
ALMEDIA — Kaden Milheim (106), Hayden DuRussell (113), Kaden Majcher (120), Noah Hunt (132), Logan Witmer (138) and Hoyt Bower (220) led the pinning parade as the Defenders rolled at Central Columbia.
Tanner Confair (152) picked up a decision and Taylor Wise got a forfeit at 170.
The Defenders are back in action Friday at the Trojan Wars.
285: Alex Eveland (CC) pinned Caleb Long, 2:20; 106: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Marcus Long, 3:56; 113: Hayden DuRussell (WR) pinned Dylan Toledo, 1:40: 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Mason Yorty, 1:17; 126: Colton Chipeleski (CC) pinned Landan Kurtz, 2:50; 132: Noah Hunt (WR) pinned P.J. O’Connell, 1:45; 138: Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Josiah Ceballo, 3:05; 145: Isaac Kester (CC) pinned Kalen Ritenhour, 1:41; 152: Tanner Confair (WR) dec. Jesvin Matthew, 5-3; 160: Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Grady Miller, :45; 170: Taylor Wise (WR) won by forfeit; 182: Dylan Devlin (CC) won by forfeit; 195: Spencer Ross (CC) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 2:42: 220: Hovt Bower (WR) pinned Krisvin Matthew. :22.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run 40
Montoursville 23
TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee scored 13 and Sydney Hoffman added 10 as the Defenders cruised past Montoursville in girls hoops action Friday.
The Defenders improved to 3-2 while the Warriors fell to 1-4.
Warrior Run is back in action Friday when it hosts its annual Booster Club Tournament. Participating teams include Montoursville, Northumberland Christian and Juniata.
Montoursville 5 0 2 18 — 23
Warrior Run 13 9 8 10 —40
Montoursville (1-4)
Alaina Marchioni 2 2-3 6; Shayanne Clmeimck 2 0-2 2; Mackenzie Weaver 2 6-10 11; Malin Yonkin 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 8-15 23.
3-point goals: Weaver.
Warrior Run (3-2)
Sydney Hoffman 1 7-8 10; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 2; Jordan Hartman 2 0-0 6; Marissa Pick 2 1-1 5; Emily McKee 5 3-5 13; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2; Lauren Watson 0 0-1 0; Kalynn Watson 0 2-2 2; Abby Evans 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 13-18 40.
3-point goals: Hartman 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: None.
JV score: Warrior Run, 35-28. High scorer: WR, Leah Grow 12.
Lewisburg 39
Midd-West 27
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone scored 16 and Jamie Fedorjaka added 13 as the Dragons rolled past Midd-West Saturday in Lewisburg.
Hope Drumm added 9 for the Dragons, who improved to 2-4. Midd-West fell to 0-6.
Lewisburg is back in action Saturday against Loyalsock.{
Midd-West 6 3 3 15 —27
Lewisburg 10 15 7 7 — 39
Midd-West (0-6)
Rylee Shawver 3 0-0 6, Zoe Webb 7 1-2 15, Makenna Dietz 0 0-1 0, Bella Fave 1 1-2 4, Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2, Leah Ferster 0 0-2 0; Mattie Spriggle 0 0-0 0; Chloe Sauer 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-7 27.
3-point goals: Fave.
Lewisburg (2-4)
Maddie Materne 0 1-2 1, Roz Noone 5 5-6 16, Jamie Fedorjaka 4 3-6 13, Regan Llanso 0 0-4 0, Hope Drumm 4 1-1 9; Kilee Gallegos 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-19 39.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2, Noone.
JV: Lewisburg 21-13. Lew. high scorer: Materne 7.
Meadowbrook Christian 39
NP-Liberty 24
LIBERTY — Jackie Stokes poured in 28 to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a convincing victory Saturday at North-Penn Liberty.
The Lions are back in action Friday at the Montgomery Holiday Tournament.
Meadowbrook 6 13 9 11 — 39
NP-Liberty 2 5 6 9 — 24
Meadowbrook
Masy Devlin 2 0-0 4; Jackie Stokes 12 3-7 28; Shelby Hartman 2 1-1 5; Emily Boney 1 0-0 2; Madison McNeal 0 0-0 0; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39.
3-point goals: Stokes
NP-Liberty
Kelsey Bastian 1 0-0 2; Catherine Herzog 0 0-0 0; Chloe Renjo 2 1-2 5; Sandrey Jarman 1 0-0 2; Julianna Haitzke 1 0-0 2; Mariam Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Natalie Yoder 0 0-0 0; Sonya Yuztrick 6 1-2 13. Totals: 11 2-4 24.
3-point goals: none
Boys basketball
Danville 64
Milton 37
DANVILLE — Caesar Allen tallied 11 for the Panthers and Kenley Caputo added six in a Milton (1-5) loss Saturday at Danville.
Mavin James led all scorers with 20. He was one of four Ironmen in double figures. Dante Howard had a dozen, KJ Riley had 11 and Jagger Dressier 10.
Milton is back in action Friday when the Panthers host Warrior Run.
Milton 9 11 0 17—37
Danville 15 23 14 12 — 64
Miton (1-5)
Qamar Bradley 2 0-0 4; Dylan Birdsong 1 0-0 3; Kenley Caputo 1 4-4 6; Xzavier Minium 0 1-2 1; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 4 2-5 11; Colton Loreman 2 1-1 5; Mickail Henriguez 0 3-6 3; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 0 2-2 2; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Colton Loreman 0 0-0 0; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 13-20 37.
3-point goals: Birdsong, Allen.
Danville (5-1)
Mavin James 8 4-4 20; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; KJ Riley 4 3-3 11; Jagger Dressier 4 0-0 10; Dante Harward 4 3-3 12; Aiden Witkor 1 0-2 2; Charlie Betz 0 0-2 0; Brady Hill 1 0-1 2; Colton Sidler 0 0-0 0; Connor Kozick 0 0-0 0; Carson Persing 0 0-0 0; Dawson Follmer 0 0-0 0; Zach Gordon 0 0-0 0; Mason Raup 0 0-0 0.Totals: 25 10-15 64.
3-point goals: Dressier 2, Smith, Harward.
