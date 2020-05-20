SELINSGROVE – Chris Petraskie ’20 (Shamokin/Shamokin Area) and Sara Arbogast ’21 (Selinsgrove/Selinsgrove Area) of the Susquehanna University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Indoor Track & Field All-America honors Tuesday afternoon.
“We are extremely proud of both Chris and Sara’s achievements in being named All-Americans for the 2020 indoor season. This a true testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport and the program,” second-year head coach Ethan Senecal said.
A total of 675 athletes from 161 different institutions earned All-America honors nationwide.
The NCAA Division III Track & Field Executive Committee, with support of the USTFCCCA Board of Directors, directed the national office to reconfigure the USTFCCCA All-America program for the 2020 indoor track & field season. Normally, All-America honors are awarded to student-athletes who score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual or relay event) at the NCAA Championships.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
Based on the selected participants for the national championships initially announced by the NCAA on Sunday, March 8, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
Individual events: All student-athletes declared and initially accepted into their event.
Relay events: Members of all relays who produced the performance that was declared and initially accepted into their event.
“Additionally, we would like to thank the USTFCCCA Track & Field Committee on making this difficult decision of awarding All-Americans in such a non-traditional way,” Senecal stated. “We think it is a nice compromise, especially for those that lost their senior seasons of eligibility.”
The SU indoor track & field program has had seven athletes produce eight All-America performances: Frank Krantz ’93 (pole vault in 1992), Emily Lepley ’07 (55m hurdles in 2006 and 2007), Graham Huber ’12 (high jump in 2009), Paul Thistle ’10 (mile in 2010), Ashley West ’16 (800m in 2014), Petraskie (heptathlon in 2020), and Arbogast (triple jump in 2020).
Petraskie is picking up his first-ever All-America honor as he was a first-time NCAA qualifier. He was seeded 13th heading into the NCAA Championships in the heptathlon before the championships were canceled. Petraskie ended his senior indoor campaign ranked third in the Mideast region in the heptathlon with a school record 4,893 points set at the 2020 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships on March 7.
“For Chris, this is bitter sweet. While it is amazing that he was able to earn this after an incredible career at Susquehanna, it marks the end of his competitive career. We are excited for what the future holds for this bright young man and wish him the best of luck,” Senecal said.
He was also fourth in the region in the long jump with 7.01m, the winning mark from the 2020 Landmark Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, which made him a three-time defending conference champion in the event. Additionally, Petraskie was Top 30 in the Mideast in the high jump (9th), triple jump (13th), 200m (24th), 60m hurdles (28th), and pole vault (39th).
Petraskie leaves SU as a seven-time USTFCCCA All-Region selection in indoor track & field. He was a three-time All-Region selection in the high jump (2017, 2018, and 2019) and a two-time pick in both the heptathlon (2019 and 2020) and the long jump (2018 and 2020).
Arbogast is also earning her first-ever All-America award as a first-time NCAA qualifier for the indoor championships. Last season, she qualified for the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Arbogast was seeded 18th in the triple jump heading into the national competition before they were canceled.
“We are excited to have one more year with Sara and hopeful she will earn a trip back to the NCAA Championships next year,” Senecal said.
She notched her first USTFCCCA All-Region honors for indoor track & field in the long jump and triple jump this season as Arbogast was regionally ranked second in both the triple jump with 11.62m, a PR she set on Dec. 7 at the River Hawk Opener, and the long jump with 5.44m, the winning mark (and PR) from the 2020 Landmark Championships to make made her a two-time defending champion in the event.
