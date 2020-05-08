LEWISBURG – Ashley Groeber, a Sellersville native who played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s last season, will be joining the Bucknell women’s soccer team as a transfer student-athlete this fall.
Groeber, a 5-foot,7-inch midfielder, is a rising sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.
“Ashley is a skillful player who has a strong defensive presence,” said Bucknell head coach Kelly Cook. “She is versatile and can contribute at a variety of positions. Ashley gained valuable Division I playing experience last year at Saint Joseph’s, and she will be a strong addition to the team.”
Groeber appeared in 12 matches off the bench as a first-year player with the Hawks last season. She played a season-high 68 minutes against Princeton.
At Pennridge High School, Groeber earned her school’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete Award and the Small Business Management Award. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was a four-year member of the Distinguished Honor Roll.
Groeber was selected to the Region I ODP ID Pool Team and was an EPYSA ODP ’01 player. She was selected to the Elite Clubs National League’s Player Development Program in the Northeast (Metro) region. Groeber helped lead her FC Bucks ECNL ’01 club side to the National Champion’s league qualifier Region 1 finals in 2018 and 2019, and she was also part of an EPYSA State Cup championship.
Groeber was also an outstanding sprinter on her school’s track and field team, and as a senior she placed fourth in the 4x200-meter relay at the Pennsylvania indoor state championship meet. Her parents were also standout college athletes. Her mother, Jennifer, was a nine-time All-America swimmer at Ursinus, and her father, Scott, was an All-State selection as a member of the Muhlenberg soccer team.
Groeber becomes the eighth newcomer to the 2020 Bison squad, joining a talented group of incoming first-year players whose signings were announced last fall.
