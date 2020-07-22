LEWISBURG — Bucknell Athletics has dedicated focus and resources in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion for many years, and now more than ever the department remains steadfast in its commitment to anti-racism efforts.
“Eradicating racism is a shared goal among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and I am proud of the work we’ve been doing,” said Jermaine Truax, director of athletics and recreation. “Our teams have conducted open and honest conversations, and many of our student-athletes have mobilized efforts to advocate for themselves and their peers in the weeks since the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor brought these critical issues back to the forefront of the national discourse. Most importantly, these conversations are sparking actions, as we continue to incorporate social justice dialogue as part of a holistic student-athlete experience at Bucknell.”
Over the last month, Bucknell coaches and staff have been engaging in discussions focused on anti-racism, with the aim of facilitating conversations with their teams. To further support these efforts, a department-wide, shared resource library has been created with the goal to provide education on topics related to race, anti-racism, dynamics within the constructs of race, and a historical look into systemic and structural racism. At the start of the academic year, student-athletes will engage in civic involvement education, specifically around voting rights, as way to amplify their platforms. This will include the opportunity to be guided through the registration and voting process. Additionally, the department will promote Bucknell’s newly created Anti-Racism Fund that supports campus-wide anti-racism and anti-bias efforts.
The Bucknell Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, which was formed earlier this year, is charged with engaging Bison student-athletes, coaches and staff in conversations and action plans related to these important areas. While the mission of the council is to concentrate broadly on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion, there is a current focus on anti-racism, Black lives and how anti-Blackness may show up in systems and structures.
The Patriot League recently announced the formation of the Patriot League Anti-Racism Commission, which will be structured to examine areas in which systemic racism is perpetuated and seek actionable solutions for long-term sustainable change within the Patriot League. Bucknell’s department-wide efforts will support the development of the Patriot League Anti-Racism Commission and participate in its programming.
“We have watched student-athletes and coaches proactively take on leadership roles, which has been great to see and is a positive indicator that these social justice issues are important to our programs,” said Truax. “We are here to fully support our student-athletes of color, and I am looking forward to the continued evolution of these important educational programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.