WILLIAMSPORT – Coming off the first winning season in four years, the Lycoming College women’s soccer team will receive the help of five incoming players to solidify a defense for a team that was a win shy from clinching the first Middle Atlantic Conference postseason berth in program history, as fourth-year head coach Kenny Fern announced the signing class on Monday.
The class, which features four defenders and a midfielder/forward will help add depth throughout the defense and forward positions as Lycoming looks to enter the playoff picture in its first year in the MAC Freedom after a 10-8-1 season, winning its final three games in 2019.
Incoming players include:
• Quinn Fisher, M/F, Ashland/North Schuylkill – A four-year letterwinner of the soccer team … a four-time All-Schuylkill League selection … earned first-team Republican Herald All-Area honors as a senior … led team in scoring in all four years and ranks second in team history in goals scored … 2019-20 North Schuylkill and Schuylkill League Female Soccer Scholar Athlete … member of the Hershey FC Club team … also a four-year letterwinner as a member of the track and field team … competed in the triple jump, long jump, high jump, javelin and 300-meter hurdle events … a 2019 Schuylkill League and District 11 Championship qualifier in triple jump … class valedictorian … a member of National Honor Society.
• Jordan Hendricks, D/M, East Bangor/Bangor Area – A four-year letterwinner as a midfielder on soccer team … team captain … earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore … also played guard on the basketball team … helped basketball team win 65 career games and reach state tournament twice … led team to 20-7 record and state tournament as a junior.
• Zoie McDermott, D, Trout Run/North Penn-Mansfield – A four-year letterwinner at North Penn-Mansfield … 2020 North Penn-Liberty Female Athlete of the Year … three-time captain … an instrumental part in helping the team gradually improve each season, from no wins in 2016 to five in 2019 … a two-time First Team All-Northern Tier League defender … also a member of the track and field team, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
• Taylor Snyder, D, Milton, Pa./Milton Area – A four-year letterwinner as a midfielder at Milton … a first team all-league pick as a senior … helped Milton earn a district playoff win in 2018 after the team recorded an area-high nine shutouts in the regular season … a two-time honorable mention all-league pick as a sophomore and junior … won 24 career games … also a member of the basketball team … earned recognition for her defense as a sophomore.
• Morgan Umstead, D, Montoursville/Montoursville Area – A four-year letterwinner as a defender at Montoursville … helped the team post 32 career shutouts in four years … a member of the 2016 District 4 Class AA Championship team after the team posted 12 regular-season shutouts … won 51 career games at Montoursville … also a member of the track team competing in 100-, 200-, and 400-meter events and 300-meter hurdles.
