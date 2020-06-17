WILLIAMSPORT – With a group that features two all-conference selections, the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team will welcome its largest group of first-year players in nine seasons when it takes the field in 2021, as first-year head coach Sarah Quigleyannounced the full group on Tuesday.
The group will be led by a pair of all-league selections in goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer (Lititz/Warwick) and midfielder/defender Jenna Soukaseum (Stewartstown/Kennard-Dale), who helped the Rams to two appearances in the state semifinals.
The complete group features one goalkeeper, one attacker, two defenders and three midfielders, with the future players hailing from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
The Warriors finished 1-3 in 2020 during the COVID-19-shortened campaign, with the team winning its first game, 16-6, over Albertus Magnus in the season finale on March 11.
The incoming class includes:
• Rylie Cranmer, D, Butler/Butler Area
• Maddy Ealy, D, Elizabethtown/Elizabethtown Area
• Maddy Garrett, A, Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima
•Alex Horafus, M, Sewell, N.J./Washington Township
• Ali Klube, M, Bloomfield, N.Y./Bloomfield
• Jenna Soukaseum, M, Stewartstown/Kennard-Dale
• Zoe Stauffer, GK, Lititz/Warwick
