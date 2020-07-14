SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will return to action on Saturday night, July 25, with the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Summer Championships for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and the super late models plus racing action that includes the annual A & A Auto Stores Roadrunner 20.
The Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will race in a 25-lap feature paying $3,000 to win, $300 to start and $100 tow money for non-qualifiers.
Likewise, the super late models will also go 25 laps for $3,000 to win, $300 to start and $100 tow money.
Modern Heritage of Mifflinburg will be paying $100 to win all heat races in both the 410 sprint and super late model divisions.
The roadrunner 20 will pay $500 to the winner.
July 25 will also be Armed Forces Appreciation Night at Selinsgrove Speedway, when past and present members of the military receive free adult general admission to the races, with proper identification.
In order to verify military membership at the ticket window, fans will need to produce either a Veterans Administration ID card or a military form DD214.
The super late model event will be the second race in the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series – North vs South between Selinsgrove and Williams Grove Speedways.
Jeff Rine is the current point leader in the Civil War Series over Rick Eckert and Gregg Satterlee.
So far this season, super late winners at the track have been Eckert, Brett Schadel and Rine, who has scored twice.
Super sprint winners at the track this year have been Kyle Reinhardt, Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with heat racing slated for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.