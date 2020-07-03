WILLIAMSPORT — With the graduation of three of the Lycoming College women’s cross country team’s top runners, the team has reloaded with the addition of three incoming athletes for the 2020 season, second-year head coach Katie Sick announced this week.
The group features three talented athletes, all of whom earned varsity letters in multiple sports in high school. Madisyn Neal (Roaring Branch/Canton Area) finished 10th in District 4’s Class A as a senior and had two top-15 finishes at the district championships in her career and Ali Clemens (Souderton/Souderton Area) finished in the top 25 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference as a senior. Allison Diehl (Millville/Millville) lettered in three sports at Millville and also has experience running in local 5K races.
The Warriors will have to replace three of the team’s top five runners from the 2019 NCAA Mideast Regionals, where the women finished 41st in a field of 49 teams, due to graduation. The team finished 14th at the MAC Championships. The Warrior men finished 15th at the MAC Championships and return all of its top seven runners.
Incoming Signing Class
Ali Clemens, Souderton/Souderton Area – A two-year letterwinner in cross country and a two-year letterwinner in track and field at Souderton Area … took 21st at her conference championships as a senior (21:12.80) … took 145th in a field of 365 at the district championships with a time of 21:03 … posted a personal-best of 20:41.4 during the season.
Allison Diehl, Millville/Millville – A four-year letterwinner in basketball, a three-year letterwinner in soccer and a two-year letterwinner in softball at Millville … averaged 9.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a senior in basketball, helping team to district finals and a state tournament berth … averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds as a junior … has placed among top two in age bracket at the Chris Shultz Memorial 5K in each of last six years, winning the 16-19 division in 2019.
Madisyn Neal, Roaring Branch/Canton Area – A three-year letterwinner in cross country and four-year letterwinner in track and field at Canton Area … finished 10th in district as a senior in cross country (22:06) and took 11th as a junior (21:37) … took 18th in district in the 800-meter run (2:36.57) as a junior … posted personal-best times of 2:35.0 in the 800-meters, 5:55.2 in the 1,600 and 14:47.0 in the 3,200 in track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.