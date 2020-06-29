SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speeedway hosted the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial for Red Robin Pennsylvania Speedweek 410 sprint cars on Sunday night and Danny Dietrich came out on top.
The $5,099 win was the second of Dietrich’s career in the Opperman/Bogar Memorial and his second in the 2020 speedweek series after also scoring on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
The Gettysburg driver took over the speedweek point lead with his run at the famed Snyder County oval.
In the 20 lap 305 sprint main, Nick Sweigart scored the win to record his first ever division win at the track.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Sunday results
410 sprints, 30 laps: 1) 48 Danny Dietrich 2) 24R Rico Abreu 3) 57 Kyle Larson 4) 39M Anthony Macri 5) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 6) 51 Freddie Rahmer 7) 5M Brent Marks 8) 72 Ryan Smith 9) 12 Blane Heimbach 10) 1 Logan Wagner 11) 1S Sammy Swindell 12) 5 Dylan Cisney 13) 24 Lucas Wolfe 14) 99M Kyle Moody 15) 55 Mike Wagner 16) 33 Jared Esh 17) 91R Kyle Reinhardt 18) 75D Chase Dietz 19) 33W Michael Walter 20) 67 Justin Whittall 21) 11 TJ Stutts 22) 19 Curt Stroup 23) Chad Trout 24) 38 Mark Smith
DNQ: Robert Ballou, Rick Lafferty, Nicole Bower, Dustin Baney, Anthony Fiore, Kody Lehman, Ricky Dieva, Chad Layton, Jeff Halligan
305 sprints, 20 laps: 1. 8 Nick Sweigart 2) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 3) 67 Ken Duke 4) 69 Landon Price 5) 86 Ron Aurand 6) 55 Dominic Melair 7) 2 Erin Statler 8) 99A Devin Adams 9) 2H Derek Hauck 10) 61J Johnny Scarbough 11) 17K Kyle Keen 12) 41Z Jared Zionkowski 13) 95 Garrett Bard 14) 56 Jake Frye 15) 20 Doug Dodson 16) 51 Dave Graber 17) 5 John Walp 18) 6R Reed Thompson 19) 46 Mike Alleman 20) 80 Dave Wickham 21) 21 Drew Boyer 22) 11 Dylan Smith 23) 97 Kenny Heffner 24) 19 Cruz Kepner 25) 8B Will Brunson
DNQ: Chris Kreider, Branstin Shue, Nathan Gramley, Cassandra Minium, Rick Romig, Dustin Young
