Wednesday, June 17
This evening we had a meeting for all Milton coaches with Coach (and Athletic Director Rod) Harris to learn about the district’s plan for restarting athletics.
A week ago, the state asked each district to “tailor re-start guidelines to fit a school’s local needs” – I do not envy Coach Harris the task of choosing which pandemic-related procedures will best fit us here in Milton.
The plan he shared seems to be fairly straightforward: We will have two-week phases beginning with non-contact drills and emphasizing social distancing. Every two weeks, if things are going smoothly, we will move towards additional contact. As a non-contact sport, cross country seems to make out okay – our first summer practice is scheduled for exactly two weeks from today on July 1, so we shall see how everything progresses during that time.
After the meeting, Heather, Janna, and I (Heather Welsh and Janna Bond are our two assistant cross county coaches) found some outdoor seating and had a great time catching up with each other and discussing the upcoming season. Being back in community after so long was refreshing and invigorating.
Yes, we talked cross country and workouts, which invitationals to sign up for, and what challenges we may face during the season, but we also talked about life in general. This in-person interaction with fellow coaches gets me really excited about seeing our athletes again in July. I have missed running with the team and improving, and yes, I have missed the thrill of competition, but even more, I have missed the community of the sport. Two more weeks of individual training and then, finally, we get back to it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.