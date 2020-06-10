SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 22nd running of the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open as part of the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series at the track at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
The event for the super late models will go 35 laps in distance and will offer a purse in excess of $17,000. The winner will receive $4,000 while the race pays $350 just to start.
The limited late models will also be on the big stock car program at Selinsgrove, competing in a 20-lap main paying $1,200 to win plus the roadrunners have been added to the show.
The Late Model National Open at Selinsgrove will be the first race of the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series – North vs. South between Selinsgrove and Williams Grove Speedways.
A total of five Civil War Series races are slated as part of a revised 2020 series schedule, including three at Selinsgrove and two at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.
Chris Shuey of Orefield won the very first Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model National Open in 1999.
Darrell Lanigan won the race in 2019.
