Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ Miami 14 12 .538 2 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 New York 13 16 .448 4½ Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 _ St. Louis 11 11 .500 3 Cincinnati 13 17 .433 5 Milwaukee 13 17 .433 5 Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 9 .727 _ San Diego 19 14 .576 5 Colorado 16 15 .516 7 San Francisco 15 18 .455 9 Arizona 13 19 .406 10½
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Colorado at Arizona, ppd. Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Davies 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 13 16 .448 5½ Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 22 10 .688 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4½ Seattle 13 20 .394 9½ Texas 11 19 .367 10 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Boston at Toronto, ppd. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd. Minnesota at Detroit, ppd. Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), ppd., 2nd game Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87 Western Conference L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, ppd. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2 Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7 Philadelphia 3 1 3 12 8 7 Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9 Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8 New York 3 3 1 10 6 8 New England 2 1 4 10 6 5 Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5 Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11 Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12 D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9 New York City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7 Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8 Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 0 15 17 11 Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4 Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8 Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10 Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13 Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 26
Orlando City 3, Nashville 1
Friday, August 28
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 30
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.