Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ Miami 14 12 .538 2 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 New York 13 16 .448 4½ Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 _ St. Louis 11 11 .500 3 Cincinnati 13 17 .433 5 Milwaukee 13 17 .433 5 Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 9 .727 _ San Diego 19 14 .576 5 Colorado 16 15 .516 7 San Francisco 15 18 .455 9 Arizona 13 19 .406 10½

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Colorado at Arizona, ppd. Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Davies 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 13 16 .448 5½ Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 10 .688 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4½ Seattle 13 20 .394 9½ Texas 11 19 .367 10 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Boston at Toronto, ppd. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd. Minnesota at Detroit, ppd. Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), ppd., 2nd game Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87 Western Conference L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, ppd. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2 Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7 Philadelphia 3 1 3 12 8 7 Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9 Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8 New York 3 3 1 10 6 8 New England 2 1 4 10 6 5 Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5 Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11 Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12 D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9 New York City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7 Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8 Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 0 15 17 11 Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4 Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8 Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10 Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13 Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6 New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader. Recalled CF Luis Alexander from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB B.W. Webb. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds. BUFFALO BILLS — Released K Stephen Hauschka and P Lachlan Edwards. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage, DB Picasso Nelson and C Donell Stanley. Signed DE Avery Moss. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Tony Brown. NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brent Beaudoin and Neil Robinson. SOCCER USL MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati. College SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach. THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.

