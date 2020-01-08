DANVILLE — Delaney Humphrey entered Tuesday’s meet against Danville with little to prove as far as top swimmers go in the area. That didn’t stop her from competing hard against one of the top teams in the district.
Humphrey took two races as she won the 200 IM with a time of 2:21.19. She then claimed the top spot in the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.23. Humphrey was on throughout the day as she helped on relays and put in a full day’s work at the pool.
Danville claimed both sides of the meet as the boys won 98-64 and the girls won 106-79 over the Dragons.
Alexandra Decker and Anna Batkowski faced off in the 200 free. Both represented Lewisburg in a similar situation to the Hause brothers with Danville as they faced each other in the 100 back. It was another close race with Batowksi, who won the 500 free with a 5:53.08 after snatching the top spot in the 200 free with a 2:05.74. Decker finished with a 2:06.22.
“That was my first time ever swimming the event,” Batkowski said. “I was talking Alex before the race and said we should just go off each other. We were pacing it together and it’s really hard to tell who is near you, because you’re not next to each other. Having her there with me was really nice. It helped me get the time I was able to get.”
Decker opened the 200 free relay and Batkowski closed it out as Jewels Hepner and Delaney Humphrey swam the middle portions to give Lewisburg a top finish with a 1:47.26. Batkowski won the 500 free with a 5:53.08.
Lewisburg’s Thomas Haynos faced a difficult challenge in the 200 free as he prepared to take on one of Danville’s top swimmers in Luke Stine.
Haynos looked down at the water before the race and totally embraced the challenge as he competed hard throughout the race. It came down to the final lap as both swimmers remained right next to one another. With the crowd of swimmers and parents cheering, Haynos reached out an touched the pad just before Stine. Stine posted an amazing time of 1:56.36, but it wasn’t enough as Haynos posted a 1:56.35 to defeat one of the district’s top swimmers.
“I know he’s a really good swimmer and went to states in the 100 back,” Haynos said. “I was pretty nervous. Coach was pretty hard on us at practice last night, but I just tried to be optimistic. Either one of us could have taken it. It was a pretty good race.”
It was just about as close as any single race could have gone as both swimmers reached out to touch the wall at the same time. Haynos was just a little quicker on the day as he took the top spot.
Haynos finished third in the 100 backstroke as Kaleb Hause took the top spot and his brother Ryan took the second spot.
“It’s pretty important for me,” Haynos said of his win in the 200 free. “It’s one of the closet races I’ve ever had. It’s really cool to beat him, because I knew he’s a really good swimmer and it was a great race.”
Stine went on to claim the top spot in the one meter diving portion of the meet as he finished with a final score of 177.10 to top Lewisburg’s Caleb Leaman, who finished with a 175.
Danville 106, Lewisburg 79
at Danville
Girls
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Caroline Spahr, Coyla Bartholomew), 2:02.24; 200 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 2:05.74; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 2:06.22; 3. Ana Keller (DAN), 2:12.21; 200 IM: 1. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:21.19; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:31.46; 3. Zoe Zola (DAN), 2:37.27; 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.37; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 26.22; 3. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 27.06; 1mtr diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (LEW), 183.60; 2. Gabby Hackett (DAN), 164.10; 3. Vanessa Gill (DAN), 114.25; 100 fly: 1. Delany Humphrey (LEW), 1:06.23; 2. Zoe Zola (DAN), 1:18.94; 3. Sidney Springer (DAN), 1:19.02; 100 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 56.13; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 57.91; 3. Blake Hardin (DAN), 1:06.37; 500 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 5:53.08; 2. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 5:56.99; 3. Molly Gill (LEW), 6:31.86; 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner, Delaney Hemphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:47.26; 100 back: 1. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 1:06.34; 2. Lily McBride (LEW), 1:15.42; 3. Delaney Bloom (DAN), 1:18.03; 100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:10.13; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:11.78; 3. Leena Wardeh (DAN), 1:20.38; 400 free relay:
1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 3:53.62.
Danville 98, Lewisburg 64
Boys
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Cole Hasenbalg, Justin Riedhammer), 1:49.97; 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 1:56.35; 2. Luke Stine (DAN), 1:56.36; 3. Cole Hasenberg (DAN), 2:07.47; 200 IM: 1. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 2:24.38; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 2:35.03; 50 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 23.16; 2. Jack Drouin (LEW), 24.99; 3. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 25.29; 1mtr diving: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 177.10; 2. Caleb Leaman (LEW), 175.00; 3. Renzo Yuasa (DAN); 150.80; 100 fly: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 58.29; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 58.51; 100 free: 1. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 54.16; 2. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 57.60; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:01.76; 500 free: 1. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 5:53.15; 2. Jack Drouin (LEW), 5:57.17; 3. Holden Dent (DAN), 6:00.58; 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer, Kaleb Hause, Luke Stine), 1:37.35; 100 back: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 58.09; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 59.87; 3. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 1:02.61; 100 breast: 1. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 1:14.89; 2. Seth Lynn (DAN), 1:23.20; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:24.81; 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Jack Drouin, Vaughn Holthus, Mitchell Malusis, Thomas Haynos), 3:48.77.
In other boys/girls swimming on Tuesday:
BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run’s swimmers traveled along with Williamsport’s for a dual meet at Bloomsburg.
Junior Madison Rovenolt recorded a new season- and career-best time in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 30.16. Sophomore Jayla Felix also broke 30 seconds in the 50 free for the first time this season with a finish of 29.34 seconds.
In addition to the 50 free, Rovenolt also swam a season-best time of 1:26.46 in the 100 breaststroke.
