LEWISBURG – As a center back, Lewisburg’s Logan Moore doesn’t get too many chances to score goals on a team loaded with goal scorers.
But when the senior was tripped up inside the box on a scoring opportunity midway through the second half with the game tied, Moore knew what to do on the ensuing penalty kick.
Moore buried his PK to give Lewisburg a one-goal lead, and the Green Dragons rode that momentum all the way to a 3-1 victory over Central Columbia in a cold and rainy Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup on Wednesday.
“It felt really good (to get the PK). Usually, as a center back I don’t get (to score) the deciding goal, so it was pretty cool to experience that,” said Moore.
With the win, Lewisburg (17-0-1, 12-0 HAC-II) completes an undefeated season, puts the finishing touches on the team’s spotless HAC-II title, and likely secures a No. 1 seeding for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, which begin next week.
It’s a far cry from last season for the Green Dragons, who were hindered by injuries and finished the year 12-7-1 overall and saw their string of five straight District 4 titles and a 20-game postseason win streak both come to an end.
“Central came to play. I always think they are well-coached, and they came out trying to prove a point and try to have a better result than they did the first time (a 6-0 loss on Sept. 24), and they did that,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
“It feels good (to finish the season undefeated). It wasn’t necessarily one of our goals, but we’ll start (today) and assume our record is 0-0, because it really doesn’t matter what our regular season record is. So that’s kind of done, and we have other focuses and other goals that we need to try to achieve. It’s not about what our regular season record is.”
The Green Dragons took a 1-0 lead with 10:41 remaining in the first half when Carter Hoover’s free kick from the right side of the goal was served perfectly to Nick Passaniti, whose header got past Central goalkeeper Maddix Karnes.
Lewisburg seemed to get goal No. 2 just 3:30 into the second half on a shot by Anthony Bhangdia, but he was whistled offsides.
That loss was Central’s gain as the Blue Jays tied the game a few minutes later on an unassisted goal by Owen Flaugh, which came off a free kick by T.J. Steward.
Just four minutes later the Green Dragons found the back of the net again — this time thanks to Moore, who made a veteran move on a Blue Jays defender to result in the foul and the penalty kick, which he shot into the left side of the goal as Karnes was diving to the right.
“(The defender) was forcing me to the line, and I knew his hips were way too square so I knew he would have to stab at me if I went the other way. So I faked one way and went the other and he just stabbed at me, so I took the hit and went down,” said Moore.
“Honestly, (I was thinking) just don’t mess up. We’re tied right now with a team we shouldn’t be tied with – so don’t mess up.”
“That was a big boost that we could come back and get (a goal),” said Kettlewell. “We move (Logan) around every once in a while if we need to, and he was able to give us a little bit of offensive spurt there for a while. Yeah, it was a huge motivator to kind of get us going (again).”
Eli Adams later gave Lewisburg more insurance when he scored an unassisted marker with 8:19 remaining in the game.
“That absolutely was a big goal – just for it to kind of go through,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Because, with this weather and set pieces — anything can happen sometimes, just like the goal (Central) did score.”
Now, the Green Dragons are rolling towards the District 4 playoffs instead of limping into them like last season.
“Our guys are definitely confident. After today and some other things, we want to try to get healthy,” said Kettlewell. “We have a few guys banged up who didn’t play (Wednesday), and just some small things we got to refocus our game on. In the regular season you have game, game and game and you never have a chance to work on anything, so now we’ll get a little bit of time to work on that.”
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 1
At Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Nick Passaniti, assist Carter Hoover, 10:41.
Second half
CC-Owen Flaugh, unassisted, 30:31. Lew-Logan Moore, penalty kick, 26:32. Lew-Eli Adams, unassisted, 8:19.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0; Central Columbia, Maddix Karnes, 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.