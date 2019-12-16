UNIVERSITY PARK — A strong second-half performance by senior forward Lamar Stevens and timely defensive stops fueled the Penn State men’s basketball team to a 73-71 comeback victory over Alabama in non-conference action Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions improved to 9-2 overall and head into finals week and a Friday, Dec. 20 game vs. Central Connecticut State before the holidays.
“I think we learned a lot about our team,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers. “We definitely looked sluggish in that first half and you could tell that they (Alabama) had a week off, they were flying around. We were trying to catch up to them and we have great speed ourselves. The resiliency, the persistence that they (Penn State) displayed…We’re going to really grow from these last six games and continue to learn.”
Stevens led the Nittany Lions in rebounding (11), assists (6) and shared the game-high total in scoring with 18 points, 13 coming in the second half. Stevens took over on both sides of the court with 5:40 left to play. The senior forward tied the game at 63 with a field goal in the paint and put Penn State up by one, 64-63, when he connected on the subsequent free throw after an Alabama foul.
On the other end of the court, Stevens picked up a steal and hit another jumper to push the score to 66-63 in favor of Penn State. He blocked a Tide attempt with just under five minutes to play and his 7-0 scoring stretch ended with a layup for a 68-63 PSU lead, the Nittany Lions’ largest of the night.
Guard Curtis Jones Jr. joined Stevens with 18 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from three-point range. Sophomore guard Myreon Jones poured in 17 points with a perfect 5-5 mark from the free-throw line.
Curtis Jones and Izaiah Brockington added field goals to stave off Alabama’s persistent assault on the basket as the Tide narrowed the deficit to one point, 70-69, and again at 72-71. Senior forward Mike Watkins added a free throw with 12 seconds left for a two-point, and the final margin, 73-71.
Penn State had a foul give with five seconds remaining and forced Alabama to inbound the ball for its final offensive attempt. The Tide’s final shot was off the mark and gave the ball back to Penn State with less than a second left. Alabama got one last try from half court after a Nittany Lion turnover.
Alabama put together a 12-0 run over three minutes to take an eight-point lead at 33-25. Neither team shot above 36 percent in the first half. A pair of Curtis Jones 3-pointers and a layup pulled the Nittany Lions back within six as Tide took a 40-34 lead into the locker room.
James Bolden led Alabama with 15 points and Alex Reese 12. Herbert Jones pulled down nine rebounds for the Crimson Tide.
