SELINSGROVE — After he scored two goals in regulation against Selinsgrove, Lewisburg’s Ben Liscum came through once again in overtime, but this time with a helping hand.
Liscum assisted on a goal by James Koconis 2:55 into the extra session to give the Green Dragons a hard-fought 3-2 non-league overtime win over the Seals on Saturday.
Liscum tallied his first goal in the 24th minute off an assist by Eli Adams to give Lewisburg (13-0-1) a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 67th minute off a Philip Permyashkin helper that resulted in a 2-1 edge over Selinsgrove.
The Seals (13-2) later sent the game into overtime Owen Magee’s tallied his second goal of the day in the 71st minute.
Lewisburg 3, Selinsgrove 2 (OT)
Saturday at Selinsgrove
First half
Lew-Ben Liscum, assist, Eli Adams, 25:35.
Second half
Sel-Owen Magee, unassisted, 60:32. Lew-Liscum, assist Philip Permyashkin, 66:02. Sel-Magee, assist Josh Pontius, 70:20.
Overtime
Lew-James Koconis, assist Ben Liscum, 2:55
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 4; Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 6.
Midd-West 4
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats were outshot by the Mustangs, 13-0, and the hosts scored twice in each half to take the HAC crossover victory.
Midd-West 4, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Mifflinburg
First half
MW-Angus Strohecker, assist Carter Knepp, 30:27. MW-Connor Erdley, assist Nick Eppley, :23.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel, assist Knepp, 35:36. MW-Trey Wagner, assist Eppley, 11:35.
Shots: MW, 13-0; Corners: MW, 7-2; Saves:
MW, 2; Mifflinburg, 9.
JV score:
Midd-West, 7-0.
Girls soccerLewisburg 3
Loyalsock 0
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons got a goal from Sophie Kilbride late in the first half, and another early in the second half from the freshman forward to help result in the non-league win over the Lancers.
Kilbride’s second goal came 5:23 into the second half before Madison Cardello tallied an insurance goal off an assist by Ella Reish 23:03 remaining in the game.
In net, Lauren Gross only needed to make two saves to get the clean sheet for Lewisburg (11-4-1).
Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 12:49.
Second half
Lew-Kilbride, unassisted, 34:31. Lew-Madison Cardello, assist Ella Reish, 23:03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 2; Loyalsock, 14.
Danville 4
Mifflinburg 1
DANVILLE – Despite leading in both shots and corners, the Wildcats couldn’t get much going against the Ironmen as they fell in the nonleague contest on Saturday at Ironmen Stadium.
Ella Shuck scored to help Mifflinburg (5-7-2) break the shutout as she connected off an Emily Walls assist with 4:45 remaining in the game.
Danville 4, Mifflinburg 1 Saturday at Danville
First half
Dan-Riley Outt, unassisted, 30:26. Dan-Olivia Outt, assist Chloe Hoffman, 18:45. Dan-Hoffman, unassisted, 15:50.
Second half
Dan-Maddie Sauers, assist Hoffman, 12:18. Miff-Ella Shuck, assist Emily Walls, 4:45.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-3; Saves:
Danville, Morgan Everett, 12; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 5.
Milton 9
Sullivan County 5
LAPORTE – Janae Bergey exploded for a four-goal day as the Black Panthers rolled to the non-league win over the Griffins.
Milton (7-6-1), which trailed 4-3 at the half, also got a pair of goals from Leah Bergey and Taylor Snyder as well as three assists from Morgan Reiner.
Field hockeyLewisburg 3
Mifflinburg 2
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons continued to stay hot as Rylee Dyroff and Madelyn Miller both scored a goal and had an assist to lead their team past the Wildcats in a non-league matchup between the two cross-county HAC rivals on Saturday.
Gaby Markunas added a goal and Kara Koch chipped in an assist for Lewisburg (11-2).
Mifflinburg (8-6) got goals from Brook Karchner and Angela Reamer, plus Mara Shuck had an assist for the Wildcats.
Lewisburg 3, Mifflinburg 2
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 9:23. Miff-Brook Karchner, unassisted, 2:11.
Second half
Lew-Madelyn Miller, assist Dyroff, 29:19. Lew-Gaby Markunas, assist Miller, 24:59. Miff-Angela Reamer, assist Mara Shuck, 23:17.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-3; Corners: Mifflinburg, 2-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 3.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 1-0.
Muncy 3
Milton 0
MUNCY – Larissa Shearer made saves on 27 shots, but three managed to get past her as the Indians beat the Black Panthers in a non-league matchup. Hallie McClure scored a goal and had two assists to lead Muncy (7-4-1).
Muncy 3, Milton 0
Saturday at Muncy
First half
Mun-Lily Moyer (Hallie McClure), 19:27.
Second half
Mun-McClure (Isabelle Gush), 8:40. Mun-Brooke Rishel, assist McClure, 2:20.
Shots: Muncy, 30-0; Corners: Muncy, 17-0; Saves:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.