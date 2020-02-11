MIFFLINBURG — Not many teams in the area have been playing as well as Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team has been lately.
Well, maybe no other team except Danville.
And when the upstart Wildcats hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I champion Ironmen in Monday’s conference matchup, something had to give.
Mifflinburg gave Danville all that it could handle early, but the Ironmen proved to be too much in the second half as they pulled away for a 66-51 victory inside the ’Cats Den.
The Wildcats, winners of eight out of their last nine games, tasted defeat for the first time since Jan. 20 (55-44 to Montoursville).
“We got pretty cold there in the second half, and it felt like we went stone cold. Danville kept the pressure on offensively, and was able to get to the rim and knock down shots,” said Mifflinburg coach André Roupp.
“I think the kids gave a great effort, but we didn’t do what it took to win the game tonight,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “I think it was a combination of good Danville defense that stymied us with their 1-2-2 (defense) for a while, and we got out of rhythm and we took out-of-rhythm shots that we’re not used to taking.”
It looked like Danville (16-6, 11-1 HAC-I) was going to run away with it early when five different players made baskets to give the Ironmen a 12-4 lead just 3:28 into the game.
Mifflinburg then finally woke up and put together an 11-0 run to end the period and get back into the game. Nine points from Jake Young and four from Isaiah Valentine fueled the run that gave the Wildcats a 15-12 advantage.
“Danville got up early and they could’ve run us out of the gym,” said Roupp. “We stuck with them, but I just think we just got out of our rhythm shots, and went cold.”
In a four-minute stretch of the second period Mifflinburg made just one shot — a floater by Dylan Doebler — while Danville scored 13, including getting two 3-pointers from Mavin James and one from Jagger Dressler, to open up a 27-21 lead.
“In think in the first half defensively, we played pretty good half-court defense. But we had a string of three straight possessions (in the second quarter) where we just didn’t communicate on defense and we left Danville’s shooters wide open and they knocked down three in a row,” said Roupp. “You can not do that against Danville, and they took advantage of it.
And despite knocking down three 3-pointers in the third quarter — two from Cannon Griffith and one from Doebler — Mifflinburg still trailed 37-32 with 11 minutes to go, but the Wildcats wouldn’t get closer the rest of the way.
“I can’t blame our effort. We had open shots against their zone in the corner, and we went 0-for a lot, I think,” said Roupp, who got 13 points from Young and 12 from Doebler.
Young also pulled down 11 rebounds, Doebler had nine rebounds and two steals, and Valentine added nine points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Mifflinburg, which is sitting in the No. 7 spot for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, has one more game left this year — at Selinsgrove on Thursday — to get back on track and continue their recent winning ways.
Roupp, however, expects to see this Danville team again in the near future. The Ironmen are right now the No. 2 team in 4A and would likely host the Wildcats in a quarterfinal matchup.
“We got one more here to get back on track, and it’s really likely we’ll be seeing Danville again,” said Roupp. “The (district pairings) are really starting to shape out now, and there’s a good possibility we’ll see Danville in the first round, and if that’s the case I think we’ll have another great game.
“We’ve been on a great streak, and I have a feeling that this team is going to be saying, “guys, we didn’t have our best game tonight, but we may have an opportunity here where we will have our best night. We’re not striving for perfection, but we’ve had glimpses of excellence this year, and we want to get back to that.”
Danville 66, Mifflinburg 51
at Mifflinburg
Danville 12 15 18 21 — 66 Mifflinburg 15 8 11 12 — 51
Danville (16-6) 66
Mavin James 6 4-9 18; Jack Smith 4 3-5 12; KJ Riley 4 0-5 8; Jagger Dressler 5 1-2 14; Dante Harward 2 2-2 7; Mitch VandenHeuvel 2 1-2 5; Aidan Wiktor 0 0-0 0; Charlie Betz 0 0-0 0; Brady Hill 0 0-0 0; Carson Persing 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
24 11-25 66.
3-point goals:
Dressler 3, James 2, Smith, Harward.
Mifflinburg (9-12) 51
Dylan Doebler 5 0-0 12; Isaiah Valentine 2 5-6 9; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Dante Colon 1 4-6 6; Liam Church 0 0-0 0; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Gabe Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 0-0 8; Jake Young 4 5-6 13.
Totals:
16 14-18 51.
3-point goals:
Griffith 2, Doebler 2, Kline.
JV score: Danville, 75-43. High scorers: Danville, Carson Persing, 15; Mifflinburg, Jarret Foster and Carter Breed, 11.
